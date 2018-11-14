The area’s football season could be complete at any moment, and that is a good thing.
After a summer packed with preparation and fall full of games, three area teams earned the right the compete in the playoffs, where every contest could be their last.
While Copperas Cove, Lampasas and Belton will each be challenged, the Bulldawgs must overcome the steepest odds.
After clinching its postseason berth by defeating Temple 22-18 last week, Copperas Cove (7-3) opens play in the Class 6A, Division II playoffs Friday at state powerhouse Longview.
The No. 4 Lobos enter the bi-district encounter with an undefeated record, reaching the playoffs for a 17th consecutive season, including four trips to the state semifinals or final (2008, 2009, 2010 and 2017) during the span.
Junior quarterback Haynes King engineers Longview’s offense, accounting for 2,335 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and no interceptions with Kamden Perry hauling in 52 passes for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns. The tandem helped the Lobos average 51.3 points per game through the regular season, topping the 60-point plateau three times.
Belton (7-3) finished second in the District 12-6A standings, setting up a Division I match-up at Rockwall on Friday.
The Yellowjackets bring a five-game winning streak into the game as they look to reach the area round for a sixth consecutive season.
Like Longview, Rockwall (7-2) thrives offensively behind a standout quarterback and receiver combination. Jacob Clark, a senior, averages 287.2 yards and three passing touchdowns per contest, and Jaxon Smith, a junior, is responsible for 1,372 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.
A win for Belton would set up an area-round game against either No. 1 Allen or Rowlett while Copperas Cove receives the Prosper-Garland Naaman Forest winner in the second round with a victory.
Lampasas returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2011 on Friday, traveling to Bryan for an opening-round game against Brazosport. The Badgers (6-4) have won only two postseason games since 1994, when former Lampasas quarterback and current head coach Troy Rogers was named Offensive Player of the Year by The Associated Press as a senior.
The Exporters went 5-5 en route to qualifying for the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
Should the Badgers end their seven-year drought without a playoff victory, they would face either La Feria or Beeville Jones in the second round.
All three games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
For live Twitter coverage of the trio of playoff contests, follow @C_Whittington (Copperas Cove at Longview), @KDHFelisa (Lampasas v. Brazosport), @KDHsports and @TDTSports.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Class 6A
- Belton (7-3) at Rockwall (7-2), 7:30 p.m.
- Copperas Cove (7-3) at Longview (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
- Lampasas (6-4) vs. Brazosport (5-5), 7:30 p.m. at Bryan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.