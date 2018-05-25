BELTON — Belton ISD Athletics announced Jason Fossett as the new head basketball coach for the Belton Tigers on Friday morning.
Fossett has worked for more than 21 years in education and has 17 years of head coaching experience.
“I am excited to return to Central Texas and to have the opportunity to work with the excellent students and staff of Belton ISD,” Fossett said in a statement released by the district.
Fossett, 370-194 overall, has previously held the position of head basketball coach at Flower Mound, Killeen High, Austin Crockett and Hearne. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor and his master’s degree from Baylor.
“Coach Fossett is an outstanding addition to the athletic team at Belton ISD and brings a wealth of experience to our program.” BHS Athletic Director Mike Morgan said. “His teams are well coached and play extremely hard. Coach Fossett will mentor our young men to be successful both on and off the court.”
The Tigers finished with a 14-11 record last season and made their first playoff appearance since 2004.
Fossett, 44, was 193-51 at Killeen in seven seasons before leaving for Flower Mound in 2012. The Roos won or shared six district titles and had four 30-win seasons.
