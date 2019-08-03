Four area players earned honorable mention on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A All-State baseball team released Saturday.
Belton senior Dylan Blomquist was recognized at two positions — pitcher and outfielder. The other honorees were Harker Heights senior pitcher Jackson Rinehart, Ellison senior first baseman Edward Eakin and Ellison senior outfielder Preston Mills.
