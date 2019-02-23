Taylor Gurnett and Kirsten Bush each scored twice and the District 12-6A-leading Belton girls soccer team clinched a playoff spot with a 9-0 home win over Shoemaker on Friday.
Abby Cargile, Yuli Cruz, Rachel Ramm, Abby Lucksinger and Nadia Cabiness also scored for the Lady Tigers, who remained perfect in league play at 11-0 (33 pts).
Belton didn't score until the 10th minute. By the 16th minute, the Lady Tigers led 4-0. Bush and Gurnett scored 14 seconds apart in the 23rd and Belton led 6-0 at the half.
The Lady Tigers remain three points ahead of Waco Midway (10-1), a 3-0 winner over Waco on Friday.
COPPERAS COVE 2, ELLISON 0: At Ellison, Copperas Cove's Emily Cason and Melinda Baladez scored second-half goals and the Lady Dawgs blanked Ellison to move within two points of the fourth-place Lady Eagles.
Adora Lumpkin and Haven Stevenson assisted on the goals.
Cove improved to 5-6 (15 pts) in District 12-6A. Ellison fell to 5-5-1.
The Lady Dawgs host Waco on Tuesday at Bulldawg Stadium. Ellison travels to Harker Heights.
SALADO 3, ACADEMY 0: At Academy, Anna Lesley, Presley Maddux and Madison Spradlin scored for the Lady Eagles. Avery Wright earned the shutout in goal.
BOYS SOCCER
ELLISON 3, COPPERAS COVE 1: At Bulldawg Stadium, Gavin Myers scored the go-ahead goal, and Ethan Buchanan had a pair of goals and an assist in the Eagles' victory.
Buchanan opened the scoring with 16:11 remaining in the first half.
Cove's Cam Ryan equalized just 86 seconds later.
Myers scored before halftime, assisted by Buchanan, and Ellison (3-7-1, 11 pts 12-6A) led the rest of the way.
Buchanan capped the scoring in the second half, with Ellison keeper Frank Evans earning the assist on his punt.
The seventh-place Eagles moved within six points of fourth-place Waco (5-4-1), a 4-2 loser to Waco Midway, in the 12-6A standings.
Cove fell to 2-8-1.
SALADO 5, ACADEMY 0: At Academy, Nader Smien and Javier Chavez each scored twice in the Eagles' shutout.
Caleb Chambliss had a goal and two assists for Salado (6-1). Brian Chavez also recorded an assist.
Smien scored the Eagles first two goals. Chavez made it 3-0 right before halftime.
The Eagles host Jarrell on Tuesday.
HARKER HEIGHTS 7, KILLEEN 0: At Harker Heights, Marlon Peters scored twice and the Knights increased their third-place edge over Waco by six points.
Niko Gianopulos, Andre Rich, Angelo Quintero, Miguel Primero and Vincent Mbo also scored for the Knights (6-1-4, 23 pts 12-6A).
Quintero's goal was his first of the season. Primero scored his team-leading eighth goal.
Lady Dawgs win, lose on Day 2 of Marble Falls softball tourney
Copperas Cove’s Jayda Carter and Alina Salazar homered Friday in the Lady Dawgs’ 8-5 win over Midlothian on Day 2 of the Marble Falls Classic.
Brooke Schmidt earned the win in the circle.
Cove (7-4) suffered its first loss in the tourney later in the day, 12-7 against Mission Sharyland.
In Thursday’s late game, Cove took a 17-6 run-rule win over San Antonio Churchill in five innings.
The Lady Dawgs are 3-1 in the tourney and will face Canyon Lake this morning at 10.
BASEBALL
Belton split two games Friday in the Round Rock Hardball Classic.
Chase Fentress was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 5-1 win over Cedar Park.
Jace Stephen tossed six shutout innings, fanning five and allowing just two hits on the mound.
Preston Rozner was 2 for 3 with a run.
The Tigers lost 6-5 to San Angelo Central in their second game.
Logan Riggins was 3 for 3 with a run and RBI. Dylan Blomquist had two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Cooper Babcock had a double and two RBIs.
TRACK & FIELD
Stacy Brown took wins in the long jump and triple jump to help the Ellison boys finish second at the Fort Bend Relays.
The Eagles scored 26 of their 75 points in the two events Brown won.
Ellison finished nine points behind winner Richmond Foster.
Brown topped the long jump field with a top effort of 22 feet, 10 inches. He went 45 feet in the triple jump. Teammate Kyle Thomas was third at 44-0.
Ellison also got a win from Timothy Doyle in the pole vault (14-0).
Jacob Houston was second in the 300 hurdles.
BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A area
- No. 4 Dallas Jesuit 56, Ellison 51
- No. 17 Shoemaker 60, No. 5 Allen 55
Class 4A area
- Navasota 51, Salado 32
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 5, Shoemaker 0
- Ellison 3, Copperas Cove 1
- Harker Heights 7, Killeen 0
- Waco Midway 4, Waco 2
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 6, Florence 0
- Salado 5, Academy 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 9, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 2, Ellison 0
- Waco Midway 3, Waco 0
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 3, Florence 0
- Salado 3, Academy 0
BASEBALL
- Allen 2, Harker Heights 1
- Florence 23, Somerville 4
Austin ISD Tournament
- Killeen 4, Austin Anderson 1
- Pfl. Hendrickson 9, Killeen 5
Hillsboro tournament
- Hillsboro 14, Gatesville 0
- Peaster 6, Gatesville 1
Round Rock Hardball Classic
- Belton 5, Cedar Park 1
- San Angelo Central 6, Belton 5
Waco ISD Tournament
- Salado 1, FW Southwest Christian 1, 7 innings, tie
SOFTBALL
Marble Falls Classic
- Copperas Cove 8, Midlothian 5
- Mission Sharyland 12, Copperas Cove 7
Round Rock tournament
- Belton 13, Mansfield 5
- Round Rock 7, Belton 1
Whitney tournament
- Crawford 11, Gatesville 10
Taylor Gurnett and Kirsten Bush each scored twice and the District 12-6A-leading Belton girls
soccer team clinched a playoff spot with a 9-0 home win over Shoemaker on Friday.Abby Cargile, Yuli Cruz, Rachel Ramm, Abby Lucksinger and Nadia Cabiness also scored for the Lady
Tigers, who remained perfect in league play at 11-0 (33 pts).Belton didn't score until the 10th minute. By the 16th minute, the Lady Tigers led 4-0. Bush and
Gurnett scored 14 seconds apart in the 23rd and Belton led 6-0 at the half.The Lady Tigers remain three points ahead of Waco Midway (10-1), a 3-0 winner over Waco on Friday.COPPERAS COVE 2, ELLISON 0: At Ellison, Copperas Cove's Emily Cason and Melinda Baladez scored
second-half goals and the Lady Dawgs blanked Ellison to move within two points of the fourth-place
Lady Eagles.Adora Lumpkin and Haven Stevenson assisted on the goals.Cove improved to 5-6 (15 pts) in District 12-6A. Ellison fell to 5-5-1.The Lady Dawgs host Waco on Tuesday at Bulldawg Stadium. Ellison travels to Harker HeightsSALADO 3, ACADEMY 0: At Academy, Anna Lesley, Presley Maddux and Madison Spradlin scored for the
Lady Eagles. Avery Wright earned the shutout in goal.
BOYS SOCCERELLISON 3, COPPERAS COVE 1: At Bulldawg Stadium, Gavin Myers scored the go-ahead goal, and Ethan
Buchanan had a pair of goals and an assist in the Eagles' victory.Buchanan opened the scoring with 16:11 remaining in the first half.Cove's Cam Ryan equalized just 86 seconds later.Myers scored before halftime, assisted by Buchanan, and Ellison (3-7-1, 11 pts 12-6A) led the rest
of the way.Buchanan capped the scoring in the second half, with Ellison keeper Frank Evans earning the assist
on his punt.The seventh-place Eagles moved within six points of fourth-place Waco (5-4-1), a 4-2 loser to Waco
Midway, in the 12-6A standings.Cove fell to 2-8-1. SALADO 5, ACADEMY 0: At Academy, Nader Smien and Javier Chavez each scored twice in the Eagles'
shutout.Caleb Chambliss had a goal and two assists for Salado (6-1). Brian Chavez also recorded an assist.Smien scored the Eagles first two goals. Chavez made it 3-0 right before halftime.The Eagles host Jarrell on Tuesday.HARKER HEIGHTS 7, KILLEEN 0: At Harker Heights, Marlon Peters scored twice and the Knights
increased their third-place edge over Waco by six points.Niko Gianopulos, Andre Rich, Angelo Quintero, Miguel Primero and Vincent Mbo also scored for the
Knights (6-1-4, 23 pts 12-6A).Quintero's goal was his first of the season.
Lady Dawgs win, lose on Day 2 of Marble Falls softball tourneyCopperas Cove’s Jayda Carter and Alina Salazar homered Friday in the Lady Dawgs’ 8-5 win over
Midlothian on Day 2 of the Marble Falls Classic.Brooke Schmidt earned the win in the circle.Cove (7-4) suffered its first loss in the tourney later in the day, 12-7 against Mission
Sharyland.In Thursday’s late game, Cove took a 17-6 run-rule win over San Antonio Churchill in five innings.The Lady Dawgs are 3-1 in the tourney and will face Canyon Lake this morning at 10.
BASEBALLBelton split two games Friday in the Round Rock Hardball Classic.Chase Fentress was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 5-1 win over Cedar Park.Jace Stephen tossed six shutout innings, fanning five and allowing just two hits on the mound.Preston Rozner was 2 for 3 with a run.The Tigers lost 6-5 to San Angelo Central in their second game.Logan Riggins was 3 for 3 with a run and RBI. Dylan Blomquist had two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Cooper Babcock had a double and two RBIs.
TRACK & FIELDStacy Brown took wins in the long jump and triple jump to help the Ellison boys finish second at the Fort Bend Relays.The Eagles scored 26 of their 75 points in the two events Brown won. Ellison finished nine points behind winner Richmond Foster.Brown topped the long jump field with a top effort of 22 feet, 10 inches. He went 45 feet in the triple jump. Teammate Kyle Thomas was third at 44-0.Ellison also got a win from Timothy Doyle in the pole vault (14-0).Jacob Houston was second in the 300 hurdles.
FRIDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFSClass 6A areaNo. 4 Dallas Jesuit 56, Ellison 51No. 17 Shoemaker 60, No. 5 Allen 55Class 4A areaNavasota 51, Salado 32
BOYS SOCCERDistrict 12-6ABelton 5, Shoemaker 0Ellison 3, Copperas Cove 1Harker Heights 7, Killeen 0Waco Midway 4, Waco 2District 27-4ALampasas 6, Florence 0Salado 5, Academy 0
GIRLS SOCCERDistrict 12-6ABelton 9, Shoemaker 0Copperas Cove 2, Ellison 0Waco Midway 3, Waco 0District 27-4ALampasas 3, Florence 0Salado 3, Academy 0
BASEBALLAllen 2, Harker Heights 1Florence 23, Somerville 4Austin ISD TournamentKilleen 4, Austin Anderson 1Pfl. Hendrickson 9, Killeen 5Hillsboro tournamentHillsboro 14, Gatesville 0Peaster 6, Gatesville 1Round Rock Hardball ClassicBelton 5, Cedar Park 1San Angelo Central 6, Belton 5Waco ISD TournamentSalado 1, FW Southwest Christian 1, 7 innings, tie
SOFTBALLMarble Falls ClassicCopperas Cove 8, Midlothian 5Mission Sharyland 12, Copperas Cove 7Round Rock tournamentBelton 13, Mansfield 5Round Rock 7, Belton 1Whitney tournamentCrawford 11, Gatesville 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.