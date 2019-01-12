Ethan Buchanan continued his climb up the Ellison all-time scoring list with a pair of first-half goals in the Eagles' 6-0 victory over Fort Worth Carter-Riverside at the Rex King Memorial Cup hosted by Keller Timber Creek High School.
With his fifth and sixth goals of the season, Buchanan, just a junior, moved into a tie for second with 26 in his Ellison career. He needs four more to match the Ellison record.
Buchanan's work gave the Eagles (2-2) a 2-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Yefferson Garcia scored twice. Justice Vinton and Frank Cheribel also scored for the Eagles. They were the first non-Buchanan scores of the season for Ellison, which won its second straight.
The Eagles return to action this morning at 11 against FW Chisholm Trail, and again at 3:30 p.m. at Waxahachie Life.
Chrisman gets shutout in Lady Tigers' draw vs. Vandegrift
Keeper Katelyn Chrisman recorded the first shutout of the season for the Lady Tigers on Friday in Belton’s scoreless draw with Austin Vandegrift on Day 2 of the Mav/Raider Invitational in Round Rock.
The Lady Tigers (0-4-3) return to action this morning at 11 against an opponent to be determined at McNeil High School.
HARKER HEIGHTS BOYS 1, ABILENE 1, TIE: At Keller, Justin Williams scored for the Knights in a 1-1 draw with Abilene in the Kyle Fritz Memorial Cup.
The Knights (2-3-1) play Keller this morning at 10 at Keller ISD Stadium.
Powell, Chace share top honor at Cove volleyball banquet
Leah Powell and Aidan Chace shared the Lady Dawg volleyball player of the year award Thursday at Copperas Cove’s postseason banquet.
Player award winners were determined in voting by their teammates.
Aviyon Wilborn was chosen as Outstanding Defensive Player. Other winners were Christina Pettigrew (Outstanding Blocker), Janice Fa’aola (Outstanding Hitter), Kamryn Ash (Outstanding Setter), Jada Close (Outstanding Server) and Kristen Wasiak (Outstanding Receiver).
The Lady Dawgs won a school-record 41 matches and reached the second round of the playoffs, falling to fourth-ranked Prosper.
AREA BOYS BASKETBALL
District 18-4A
- China Spring 70, Gatesville 53
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 85, Salado 59
- Taylor 59, Lampasas 38
AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 18-4A
- China Spring 44, Gatesville 32
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 60, Taylor 35
- Liberty Hill 44, Salado 35
District 25-3A
- Lago Vista 46, Florence 11
BOYS SOCCER
Austin Akins tournament
- Austin Reagan 3, Shoemaker 1
Dripping Springs tournament
- Taylor 1, Salado 0
Keller Central tournament
- Harker Heights 1, Abilene 1, tie
Keller Timber Creek tournament
- Ellison 6, FW Carter-Riverside 0
UT Austin Longhorn Challenge
- Victoria West 4, Killeen 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan Brazos Valley Cup
- Friendswood 4, Harker Heights 0
- New Caney 3, Harker Heights 0
Midlothian Heritage Frostbite Tournament
- Salado 4, Athens 1
Round Rock Mav/Raider Invitational
- Belton 9, Austin Vandegrift 0, tie
San Marcos tournament
- RR Stony Point 2, Copperas Cove 0
UT Austin Longhorn Challenge
- Manvel 2, Ellison 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.