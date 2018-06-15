The Copperas Cove 7-on-7 football team just missed qualifying for the state tournament when the Bulldawgs lost 30-25 to Cedar Park Vista Ridge on Friday in the semifinals of the Austin Westlake State Qualifying Tournament.
Cove led 13-7 at halftime.
The Bulldawgs advanced out of pool play with wins over Austin Anderson (46-24) and Cedar Park (29-22).
Cove lost to Alamo Heights 41-19, but Alamo Heights had already earned a spot in the state tourney in previous qualifying and could not advance.
The Bulldawgs return to action Monday for the third week of Copperas Cove Passing League play, which will be hosted by Cameron Yoe.
Only the Rowlett state qualifier remains after this weekend.
Former Belton standouts in contention at Texas Amateur
Former Belton graduate Andrew Paysse shot a 74 Friday and remained in contention for the 109th Texas Amateur Championship at Trinity’s Whispering Pines Golf Club.
Paysse, who just completed his senior season at Texas A&M, is among three players tied at 144 at the halfway point of the tourney. They are six shots behind leader William Moll, who has committed to Vanderbilt.
Paysse’s former A&M teammates Chandler Phillips and Reese Ramsey are tied for second.
Another former Belton standout, Dalton Hankamer, is tied for 17th at 146.
