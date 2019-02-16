Sarina Gray went 3 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run and three RBIs in a 13-3 win over Tyler Chapel Hill on Friday at the Whitney softball tournament.
Taylor Martin tossed a complete-game four hitter in the run-rule victory.
Cove (2-3) had 17 hits in the game and improved to 1-1 on the day after a 9-4 loss against Troy.
Rylie Radigan, Jayda Carter and Madalyn Scribner each went 2 for 4 for the Lady Dawgs against Troy.
Cove plays Athens today at 3 p.m.
Salado soccer boys blank Badgers
Salado junior Nader Smien scored twice and the Eagles shut out Lampasas 3-0 in Lampasas.
Smien score the first two goals, both assisted by Caleb Chambliss. Alex Pierce capped the scoring in the 67th minute with an unassisted goal.
Sophomore Juaquin Tobias earned the clean sheet in goal.
The Eagles improved to 4-1 in District 27-4A and travel to Burnet on Tuesday.
SALADO GIRLS 3, LAMPASAS 0: At Lampasas, Mackenzie Miller, Madison Spradlin and Holly Wright each scored for the Lady Eagles.
Hannah Reavis recorded an assist. Avery Wright earned the shutout in goal.
Salado and Burnet are tied for second in District 27-4A with 4-1 records and meet Tuesday in Burnet to close out the first half of league play.
BELTON GIRLS 5, COPPERAS COVE 0: At Belton, Taylor Gurnett scored twice and the district-leading Lady Tigers maintained their spotless record in 12-6A by starting the second half of league play with another victory.
Izzy Rhoads opened the scoring with a header off of a kick by Rachel Mahan. Gurnett made it 3-0 with her first goal off of a free kick from Harley Wiley. Kirsten Bush and Maddie Harris also scored for Belton (9-0 12-6A).
Gurnett capped the scoring with her second goal with 12 minutes remaining.
Cove fell to 3-6 (9 pts) in 12-6A.
ELLISON GIRLS 2, WACO 1: At Ellison, Alessia Magee scored the go-ahead goal and the Lady Eagles moved seven points clear of the Lady Lions for fourth place in 12-6A as the second round of league play began.
The top four teams advance to the playoffs.
Tyla Thompson gave Ellison (5-3-1, 17 pts 12-6A) a 1-0 lead, scoring off of a corner kick by Keegan Stewart.
Waco fell to 3-5-1 (10 pts).
Gatesville girls win Temple Invitational golf tourney
Gatesville’s Kaylan Summers shot an 85 on a windy Thursday to win the six-team Temple Invitational and lead the Hornets to the team title at Sammons Park Golf Links.
Gatesville finished with a 371 team score to beat runner-up McGregor by 31 shots.
McKenna McLaughlin won a scorecard playoff for second place after firing an 89. Atira Crouch was fifth at 92.
The Hornets head to the Huntsville Invitational next weekend at Raven’s Nest Golf Club.
Gatesville tennis has good day at Whitney Invitational
The Gatesville tennis team won six medals and 24 matches on Thursday at the Whitney Invitational.
Stormy Tatum and Shy Tatum each won five consecutive matches to win the boys and girls singles title, respectively.
Jaegar Smith and Sophia Solano went 3-1 to finish fourth in mixed doubles.
Rady Hollingsworth was fourth in girls singles.
Gatesville boys golfers third in Llano Invitational
Gatesville Evan Washburn carded a 76 to finish in the top 10 and help the Hornets finish third in the Llano Invitational on Thursday.
Class 6A Lake Travis and 5A Marble Falls were the only two teams in the 22-team field to finish ahead of the Hornets.
Lake Travis finished with a 306 team total. Marble Falls tallied a 319, and Gatesville’s score was 321.
All of Gatesville’s team members shot 84 or better.
Gatesville returns to action next weekend at the Waco ISD Invitational at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Lady Badgers’ Ayers wins another powerlifting meet
Lampasas’ Alyssa Ayers set a school record and was named Best Lifter Light Classes after winning the 114-pound division Thursday at the Lago Vista powerlifting meet.
Ayers set a Lampasas record with her 190-pound bench press. She squatted 285 and deadlifted 270 for a winning total of 745.
Cally Reding set three school marks on the way to winning the 259 division. Her 300 squat, 325 deadlift and 835 total were Lampasas records in that division.
Victoria Martinez (132) and Carlie Groves (220) also won their divisions for Lampasas, helping the Lady Badgers finish second overall behind Taylor.
Monica Garza (132) and Lila Walling (259) had third-place finishes.
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A area
- El Campo 65, Lampasas 63
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Copperas Cove 1
- Temple 1, Harker Heights 1 (Temple wins 5-4 on penalties)
- Waco 5, Ellison 0
- Waco Midway 7, Killeen 0
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 5, Waco Connally 4
District 27-4A
- Salado 3, Lampasas 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 5, Copperas Cove 0
- Ellison 2, Waco 1
- Temple 1, Harker Heights 0
- Waco Midway 6, Killeen 1
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 5, Waco Connally 0
District 27-4A
- Salado 3, Lampasas 0
SOFTBALL
- Lampasas 10, Johnson City 0
Bryan/College Station Tournament
- Belton 6, Cypress Woods 4
- Belton 8, Plano East 1
Killeen ISD Invitational
- Ellison 11, Waco La Vega 6
- Gatesville 9, Salado JV 4
- Harker Heights 10, Gatesville 5
- Harker Heights 7, Waco 4
- Lampasas 2, Rockdale 1
- Lampasas 7, Austin LBJ 0
- Leander Glenn 8, Killeen 3
- Rockdale 7, Ellison 5
- Rogers 2, Harker Heights 0
- Shoemaker 9, Pflugerville Connally 4
- Waco 8, Gatesville 4
- Whitney tournament
- Copperas Cove 13, Tyler Chapel Hill 3
- Troy 9, Copperas Cove 4
