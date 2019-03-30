Madison Cotton tossed a two-hitter and the Belton softball team continued its roll through 12-6A with a 7-0 win at Shoemaker on Friday.
Cotton struck out 10 and walked just one. She retired the first 11 Shoemaker batters before Darlene Estrella drew a walk. None of the Lady Grey Wolves' three base runners reached second base.
The Lady Tigers (11-0 12-6A) remained a game in front of Waco Midway atop the district standings and will clinch a playoff spot by winning any of their five remaining games.
Caleigh Robinson hit a run-scoring triple and sacrifice fly for Belton. Paige Nunes doubled and homered. Miranda Davila reached base four times, on a single and three walks, and stole five bases. She scored twice.
Belton got all the runs it needed in the second inning. Maddison Parker led off with a single and scored on a two-out hit by Isabelle Gutierrez (2 for 4). Avery Drake then doubled to bring in Gutierrez for a 2-0 lead.
Nunes' solo blast to center in the fourth made it 6-0.
Tamera Johnson and Madelyn Morua hit singles for Shoemaker, which has lost three straight since a 5-2 start in 12-6A. The Lady Wolves dropped a half-game behind fourth-place Copperas Cove.
HARKER HEIGHTS 21, KILLEEN 1, 4 INN.: At Harker Heights, the Lady Knights scored 14 runs in the bottom of the second inning on the way to a run-rule victory.
Lindsey Ratcliffe had three hits and drove in three runs for Heights. Kaycee McDowell and Marissa Stillwell also drove in three runs.
Heights led 16-0 after its big inning. They added five more runs in the third, and the game ended when the Lady Roos could only score one run in the fourth.
Lady Knights pitcher Evan Fuller struck out eight in four innings.
Avalyn James had two hits for Killeen.
The sixth-place Lady Knights improve to 5-6 in 12-6A play, just one game behind fourth-place Copperas Cove. Killeen fell to 1-10 in 12-6A.
LAMPASAS 20, AUSTIN EASTSIDE MEMORIAL 0: At Austin, Cally Reding hit her third homer of the season, a two-run shot, in the Lady Badgers' victory.
Salado soccer girls win playoff opener Thursday
Salado’s Allison Carnahan scored in the first half, assisted by Hannah Reavis, and the Lady Eagles opened the Class 4A playoffs with a 1-0 win over Bandera on Thursday in Dripping Springs.
Avery Wright earned the shutout in goal for Salado.
Salado faces Taylor in area round of the playoffs on Monday or Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 6A bi-district
- Belton 1, Rockwall-Heath 0
Class 4A bi-district
- Palestine 8, Gatesville 1
GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 6A bi-district
- Rockwall-Heath 6, Ellison 0
Class 4A bi-district
- Boerne 9, Lampasas 0
- Gatesville 4, Madisonville 0
BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 2, Temple 1, 9 innings
- Ellison 4, Waco 1
- Harker Heights 18, Shoemaker 7
- Waco Midway 1, Killeen 0
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 7, Burnet 2
SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 7, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 16, Ellison 6, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 21, Killeen 1, 4 innings
- Waco Midway 10, Waco 0, 5 innings
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 20, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
- Salado 17, Burnet 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.