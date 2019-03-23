Killeen High long jumper Colin Price broke a 38-year-old San Angelo Relays record when he went 24 feet, 9 1/4 inches on Friday.
He didn't stop there, also setting the record in the 110 hurdles at 14.1 seconds.
Ronald Reagan had hardly started his first term as President when Andrews' Van Pearcy soared 24-7 3/4 inches at San Angelo Stadium in 1981. Pearcy went on to defend his Class 3A state title before competing in track and football for Notre Dame.
When Price set a personal record by going 24-9 in the Killeen ISD Relays on March 8, it created a buzz in San Angelo knowing Price was on his way in two weeks with a chance to best one of the San Angelo meet's oldest marks.
The San Angelo Standard-Times even interviewed Price for a preview story for the meet.
“So far I’ve been jumping pretty consistently over 23 feet, but I have been struggling a little bit to get on the board." Price told the publication. "I haven’t gotten on the board good all year, but that (24-9) jump was the closest I’ve gotten all year.”
According to athletic.net, Price already had the nation's second-best high school jump, and the second-best in Texas. Houston Strake Jesuit's Matthew Boling, the defending Class 6A champ, went 25-0 1/2 at the Katy ISD Bubba Fife Relays on March 2.
Belton's Ramonce Taylor went 25-0 3/4 at the 2003 state meet to win the 6A title.
Price's teammmate, Tre Bohana, was the runner-up in the long jump.
Ellison also had a good day on the track. The Eagles' 1,600- and 400-meter relay teams posted the fastest times in preliminaries, and Mike Adams won his preliminary in the 400.
GIRLS SOCCER
WACO MIDWAY 2, BELTON 2 (Midway wins 3-2 on penalties): At Midway, the Pantherettes won the shootout, but the draw was all Belton needed to wrap up the outright District 12-6A championship.
Midway (14-1-1, 44 pts 12-6A) needed a regulation win to collect the three points that would have put them in a first-place tie with the Lady Tigers (15-0-1, 46).
Taylor Gurnett scored the lone goal of the second half to equalize and help the Lady Tigers avoid their first district loss.
Rachel Ramm also scored for Belton.
COPPERAS COVE 2, TEMPLE 2 (Cove wins 2-0 on penalties): At Bulldawg Stadium, Kaijah Lamkin stopped three of Temple's shots in the shootout to give the Lady Dawgs a victory on penalties in their season finale.
Bionca Dudley and Savannah Brown scored in the shootout for Cove. Haven Stevenson and Emily Cason scored in regulation. Tori Olsen was credited with an assist.
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 2, Waco Midway 1
- Shoemaker 1, Harker Heights 1 (Shoemaker wins 3-2 on penalties)
- Temple 3, Copperas Cove 0
- Waco 5, Killeen 3
District 17-4A
- Robinson 1, Gatesville 1 (Robinson wins 4-3 on penalties)
Playoff warmup
- Midlothian Heritage 5, Salado 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 2, Temple 2 (Cove wins 2-0 on penalties)
- Waco 2, Killeen 0
- Waco Midway 3, Belton 2 (Midway wins 3-2 on penalties)
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 4, Robinson 1
SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 24, Copperas Cove 2, 4 innings
- Temple 10, Harker Heights 0, 5 innings
- Waco Midway 11, Killeen 1, 5 innings
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 12, Waco La Vega 0
BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 13, Waco 1
- Copperas Cove 8, Killeen 0
- Harker Heights 4, Temple 3
- Waco Midway 13, Ellison 0
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 10, Waco La Vega 7
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 2, Salado 0
District 25-3A
- Johnson City 13, Florence 7
