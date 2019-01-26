Cortez Ivie finished with 21 points and the Killeen Runnin' Roos rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Belton and former coach Jason Fossett, 57-54 on Friday, in Fossett's first game back in the KHS gym since he left Killeen in 2012.
Killeen (14-14, 5-7 12-6A) also took the lead in the race for the final 12-6A playoff spot with 2 1/2 weeks to go in the regular season. The Tigers (12-17, 4-7) had previously held that spot but fell a half game behind and joined Waco and Copperas Cove in a three-way tie for fifth.
Freshman TJ Johnson scored 20 points to lead Belton. Ben Jones and Kayden Downs added nine each.
Fossett was 193-51 at Killeen from 2005-12 before leaving for Flower Mound. He was hired by Belton in May.
SALADO 67, AUSTIN EASTSIDE MEMORIAL 36: At Austin, Zack Shaver scored 19 points, Reece Brown added
15 and the Eagles completed the first half of District 27-4A play in sole possession of second place.
Salado led 19-6 after one quarter, and 34-14 at halftime.
Only four players scored for Eastside (2-27, 0-5 27-4A), which was led by Cory Canada's 23 points.
Cade Scallin had eight points for Salado (4-1 27-4A).
The Eagles host district leader and 17th-ranked Liberty Hill on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GATESVILLE 39, WACO LA VEGA 30: At Gatesville, Kaylee Jaynes scored 10 points and the Hornets took a badly needed win in their quest for a playoff berth in a tough district.
Gatesville (13-11, 2-5 18-4A) picked up a game on fourth-place China Spring (3-4 18-4A), which fell 42-40 in overtime at No. 15 Lorena.
Kaylan Summers added nine points for Gatesville, all on 3-pointers. Alayna Washington scored seven.
La Vega (7-19) has lost all seven 18-4A games thus far.
BOYS SOCCER
HARKER HEIGHTS 3, ELLISON 0: At Harker Heights, Miguel Primero curled a 35-yard blast into the upper left corner in the 12th minute and the Knights went on to blank the Eagles.
Vincent Mbo and Gerardo Ramirez also scored for the Knights (2-0-2, 9 pts 12-6A).
After taking an Alberto Ochoa throw-in in wide-open space, Primero turned and buried a left-footed shot over a leaping keeper for his third goal of the season.
In the second half, Vincent Mbo scored his team-leading fifth of the season in highlight-reel fashion, taking a pass just behind midfield and weaving his way through and past four Ellison defenders. Mbo's wizardry forced the Ellison keeper to make a play on the ball, but he whiffed and Mbo poked the ball into an empty net.
BELTON 3, TEMPLE 1: At Temple, Oscar Vargas, Simon Howe and Edgar Soto scored in the victory for the Tigers (9-0-1 overall, 3-0-1 11 pts 12-6A).
Belton scored twice after Temple's Adrian Guzman tied it at 1-1 in the 70th minute with a 45-yard score.
The match was scoreless until Vargas scored on a header in the 52nd minute.
WACO 5, COPPERAS COVE 1: At Bulldawg Stadium, Eduardo Buendia headed a corner kick into the goal early in the second half for the Bulldawgs' lone score.
Cove is 1-2-1 (4 pts) in District 12-6A. Waco improved to 2-1-0 (6 pts).
GIRLS SOCCER
BELTON 5, TEMPLE 0: At Belton, Taylor Gurnett scored twice and the Lady Tigers (5-5-5 overall, 4-0-0, 12 pts 12-6A) remained perfect in district play.
Gurnett opened the scoring in the 28th minute and capped it with another in the final minute.
Abby Cargile, Rachel Ramm and Kirsten Bush also scored for Belton.
Lady Badger powerlifters win team title at Burnet meet
The Lampasas girls powerlifting team had three champions crowned and set a few school records on the way to winning the Burnet meet on Thursday.
Alyssa Ayers won the 114-pound division, Libbi Showman won the 123 division and Victoria Martinez topped the 148 division for the Lady Badgers.
Ayers set a Lampasas mark with a 185-pound bench press. She squatted 280 and deadlifted 300 for a school-record three-lift total of 765. She was named best lifter in the light classes.
Cally Reding, runner-up in her 259 weight class, set three Lady Badger records: bench press (205), deadlift (285) and total weight lifted (775).
Kylee Rutledge (97-pound division) also placed second for Lampasas. Monica Garza was third in the 132 class.
Lampasas beat Lago Vista by six points, 39-33, for the team title.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Ellison 68, Temple 43
- Killeen 57, Belton 54
- No. 16 Shoemaker 76, Waco 49
- Waco Midway 56, Harker Heights 32
District 18-4A
- China Spring 65, Lorena 59
- Waco Connally 48, Robinson 40
- Waco La Vega 52, Gatesville 47
District 27-4A
- No. 17 Liberty Hill 69, Lampasas 41
- Salado 67, Austin Eastside Memorial 36
- Taylor 51, Burnet 43
District 25-3A
- Georgetown Gateway 82, Florence 32
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Ellison 46, Temple 43
- Harker Heights 62, Waco Midway 60
- Killeen 45, Belton 38
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 39, Waco La Vega 30
- No. 15 Lorena 42, China Spring 40, OT
- No. 24 Robinson 49, No. 11 Waco Connally 44
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 55, Liberty Hill 46
BOYS SOCCER
- Gatesville 2, Florence 0
- Wimberley 2, Lampasas 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Temple 1
- Harker Heights 3, Ellison 0
- Waco 5, Copperas Cove 1
GIRLS SOCCER
- Gatesville 9, Florence 0
- Georgetown Gateway 1, Lampasas 0
- Wimberley 4, Salado 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 5, Temple 0
- Ellison 2, Harker Heights 0
- Waco 3, Copperas Cove 0
