Salado keeper Avery Wright's save in a shootout lifted the Lady Eagles to a 3-1 win on penalties against Liberty Hill on Friday night in Salado.
The teams played to a scoreless draw in regulation, and the shootout was needed when both teams scored in overtime.
Mackenzie Miller gave Salado a 1-0 lead in the first overtime period. Presley Maddux had the assist.
Liberty Hill netted the equalizer on a free kick in the second overtime period.
Grace Graham, Allison Carnahan and Sam Vargas scored in the shootout for the Lady Eagles.
Liberty Hill missed two of their first three attempts. The match ended when Wright deflected the Lady Panthers' fourth try.
BOYS SOCCER
Edgar Soto recorded a second-half hat trick, Alexis Ibarra scored twice and District 12-6A leader Belton rolled to an 11-1 win over Ellison on Friday in Belton.
Oscar Vargas, Ibarra and Jake Gilbert scored in the first 10 minutes as the Tigers (12-0-2, 40 pts 12-6A) roared to a 3-0 lead.
Ellison answered with a goal on a penalty kick.
Belton's Mark Diaz capped the first-half scoring with a penalty kick of his own and the Tigers led 4-1 at the break.
Camryn Gilmore, Cade Wenberg, Luke Lastovica, Ibarra and Soto all scored in Belton's seven-goal second half.
The Tigers remained three points ahead of second-place Waco Midway (12-1-1). The Tigers travel to Waco on March 19 before ending the regular season three days later against Midway.
Salado softballers win home opener 7-2 against Giddings
Piper Randolph and Rebecca Dockray had perfect nights at the plate, leading the Salado softball team to a 7-2 win over Giddings on Thursday in the Lady Eagles’ home opener Randolph was 4 for 4 at the plate. Dockray went 3 for 3. Breigh Oliver homered.
BOYS GOLF
Evan Washburn carded a 72 and the Gatesville boys golf team won the Iredell Invitational on Thursday for its second straight tournament title.
The Hornets finished with a team total of 313 in the one-day event to beat Goldthwaite by 13 strokes.
Washburn finished third individually. Caleb Washburn shot a 79. Braden Luensmann shot 80, and Cameron Hudson and Cooper Smith carded 82s.
Nine teams competed in the tourney.
The Hornets, who won at Brownwood a week earlier, return to action March 22-23 at the Huntsville Invitational.
GIRLS GOLF
Belton's Julia Garcia shot a 75 to win the Salado Spring Invitational and lead the Lady Tigers to the team championship Wednesday at Mill Creek Golf Club.
Belton finished with a 350 team score. All five team members broke 100, including Brooklyn Winker, whose round of 93 included an eagle.
The Lady Tigers return to action March 18 for a tournament in Burnet that will be their final tune-up for the District 12-6A Tournament.
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 11, Ellison 1
- Harker Heights 1, Copperas Cove 1, (Harker Heights wins 5-3 on penalties)
- Waco 2, Temple 0
- Waco Midway 5, Shoemaker 0
District 17-4A
- China Spring 5, Gatesville 2
- Burnet 1, Lampasas 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 0, Copperas Cove 0 (Harker Heights wins on penalties)
- Waco Midway 11, Shoemaker 0
District 17-4A
- China Spring 2, Gatesville 1
District 27-4A
- Jarrell 2, Florence 1, OT
- Lampasas 2, Burnet 1, OT
- Salado 1, Liberty Hill 1 (Salado wins 3-1 on penalties)
BASEBALL
Central Texas Invitational
- Copperas Cove 14, Austin LBJ 3
- Hutto 4, Copperas Cove 3
Lake Highlands tournament
- Belton 11, Richardson 0, 5 innings
- Whitehouse 3, Belton 2
Manor tournament
- Harker Heights 7, Laredo Nixon 1
- Harker Heights 14, Austin St. Andrew’s Episcopal 3
Princeton ISD Tournament
- Princeton 9, Killeen 1
- Westlake Academy 4, Killeen 2
SOFTBALL
- Hutto 16, Gatesville 9
- Salado 12, Italy 2, 6 innings
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 17, Waco 7
- Temple 23, Killeen 2
- Waco Midway 2, Copperas Cove 0
