Freshman Cooper Chambliss recorded Salado's first hat trick of the season and the Eagles beat Florence 7-0 in Florence on Friday to move into a first-place tie in the District 27-4A points race with idle Liberty Hill.
The Panthers (8-0) also have 24 points, but have played one less game. The two teams meet next Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Liberty Hill.
Chambliss scored both goals as the Eagles (8-1 27-4A) led just 2-0 at halftime.
Chambliss completed the natural hat trick by opening the scoring in the second half, assisted by his brother and senior team captain, Caleb.
Other goals were scored by Javier Chavez, Caleb Chambliss, Brian Chavez (on a throw-in by Caleb Chambliss) and freshman Max Markham.
Nicholas Lemus, Chris Ortiz, Nader Smien and Alex Pierce also were credited with assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
SALADO GIRLS 8, FLORENCE 0: At Florence, Holly Wright had a hat trick, and Hannah Reavis scored twice in the Lady Eagles' win.
Avery Wright and Lauren Wilson split time in goal for the clean sheet.
Anna Lesley, Aubrey Heffner and Grace Graham also scored for Salado. Mackenzie Miller tallied two assists. Wright and Madison Spradlin also had assists.
ELLISON 0, SHOEMAKER 0 (Ellison wins 2-0 on penalties): At Ellison, after a scoreless draw in regulation, Keegan Stewart and Dani Barrantes scored the only goals in the shootout and the Lady Eagles avoided a shocking upset and edged two points closer to their first playoff appearance in more than a decade.
Ellison (6-5-2, 22 pts) remains in fourth place and will have at least a six-point lead with four playing dates remaining pending the outcome of Friday's Harker Heights-Waco match.
The Lady Wolves had lost their first 10 12-6A matches heading into the week. They earned a point for the draw.
BELTON 2, GEORGETOWN 1: At Georgetown, Taylor Gurnett scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick with 23 minutes remaining and the Lady Tigers rallied to beat the Lady Eagles on their final bye date from District 12-6A play.
Neither team scored in the opening half. Georgetown scored first in the second half, but Abby Cargile answered for Belton to tie the match at 1.
District-leading Belton returns to 12-6A play Tuesday at home against Killeen.
Tiger baseballers win two at Austin ISD Tournament
Belton’s Brian Shadrick allowed just one earned run in five innings and the Tiger baseball team beat Austin Anderson 5-3 to cap a 2-0 day at the Austin ISD Tournament on Friday.
Shadrick gave up five hits and a walk while striking out four.
Ethan Wells pitched one inning and struck out one to earn the save.
Coby Trovinger drove in two runs for the Tigers. Christian Castillo tripled.
Earlier in the day, Preston Rozner went 3 for 4 with two triples, four RBIs and three runs scored in Belton’s 11-3 win over Austin Hyde Park.
Chase Fentress was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI. Connor Carothers doubled and drove in two runs.
Ben Jones also had a double and RBI.
Keagan Wolfe went six innings for the win.
The Tigers return to action at noon today against Austin Akins at Nelson Field.
GOLF
Copperas Cove's Elle Fox shot a 78 and sits in 11th place after the opening round of the Marvin Dameron Invitational at Waco's Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Madelyn Miller carded an 89 and is in 46th place.
The Lady Dawgs are in 18th place in the team standings with a score of 390.
Belton's Julia Garcia is tied for third place after shooting a 75.
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Shoemaker 2, Ellison 0
- Temple 5, Killeen 0
- Waco 2, Harker Heights 0
- Waco Midway 8, Copperas Cove 0
District 27-4A
- Salado 7, Florence 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 2, Georgetown 1 (nondistrict)
- Ellison 0, Shoemaker 0 (Ellison wins 2-0 on penalties)
- Temple 2, Killeen 0
- Waco Midway 3, Copperas Cove 0
District 17-4A
- Lorena 2, Gatesville 1
- Little River-Academy 0, Lampasas 0 (Academy wins 3-2 on penalties)
District 27-4A
- Salado 8, Florence 0
SOFTBALL
Belton Invitational
- Belton 8, Midland Lee 1
- Belton 5, Robinson 2
Corsicana tournament
- Central Pollack 7, Harker Heights 1
- Waxahachie 11, Harker Heights 7
Gatesville tournament
- Copperas Cove 11, Moody 1
- Gatesville 13, Caddo Mills 3
- Gatesville 7, Copperas Cove 4
- Waco Reicher 7, Lampasas 1
BASEBALL
Austin ISD Tournament
- Belton 5, Austin Anderson 3
- Belton 11, Austin Hyde Park 3
- Copperas Cove 7, Austin Anderson 4
- Copperas Cove 9, Austin Westlake 5
Cameron-Rogers tournament
- Clifton 8, Gatesville 5
- Madisonville 6, Gatesville 1
Holland tournament
- Florence 9, Bruceville-Eddy 1
KISD Classic
- Ellison 10, Bryan 2
- Jarrell 11, Killeen 1
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 8, Ellison 4
- Troy 20, Shoemaker 3
- Waco University 8, Harker Heights 6
West tournament
- Lorena 8, Salado 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.