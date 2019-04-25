Gatesville is returning to state for the second consecutive year after finishing second at the Region III-4A tournament.
Led by Braden Luensmann, who shot a two-round total of 159 (77-82) to finish tied for seventh, the Hornets posted a 334-339—673 to place 24 strokes behind champion Huffman-Hargrave at Huntsville’s Raven Nest Golf Club.
Evan Washburn complemented Luensmann’s outing by posting a 83-82—165, while Cameron Hudson finished with a 173 (85-88).
After not having his first-round score count toward the team total, Cooper Smith shaved 19 strokes off his opening round to finish with a 106-87—193, and teammate Caleb Washburn tallied a 89-101—190.
Little Cypress Mauriceville finished 13 strokes behind Gatesville to place third.
The Hornets will make their ninth appearance at state since 2006 when the two-day tournament begins May 20 at Kyle’s Plum Creek Golf Course.
Gatesville placed 10th at last year’s state meet.
Fox, Belton denied state berths
After inclement weather washed out Wednesday’s opening round of the Region II-6A tournament at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, Copperas Cove sophomore Elle Fox, who won the District 12-6A championship, missed out on a state berth by one stroke, posting a 75 to place eighth overall, while teammate Madelyn Miller was 21st after shooting an 80.
Belton’s hopes of reaching the state tournament also came to an end after the Lady Tigers posted a 349 to finish ninth out of 16 teams.
Julia Garcia paced Belton’s scoring with a team-low 78, while teammates Kennedy Tidwell and Brooklyn Winkler shot identical rounds of 89, and Grace Pohl rounded out the Lady Tigers’ total with a 93.
Riley Avery posted a 110, but her score did not count toward the Belton’s total.
