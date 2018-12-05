HARKER HEIGHTS — The Lady Knights kept the battle close, but the Belton Lady Tigers pulled away late for a 40-33 win at Harker Heights on Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights’ shots just weren’t falling at the start as they had only one point — a free throw from Brielle Dorsey — and trailed 6-1 heading into the second quarter.
“I think our bench really came in and helped us tonight,” said Heights coach Shirretha Nelson. “We were off-synch from the beginning of the game.
“But the girls that came off the bench, they came in and they gave us a spark and a fight to get back, but we never quite found our rhythm because Belton did a great job tonight.”
Dorsey got things going for Heights’ offense with a jump shot that cut the Lady Tigers (12-4, 2-0) lead to 6-3 at the start of the second period.
Consecutive shots from Celise Bobbitt, who led Heights with 10 points, gave the Lady Knights their first lead of the game before Angelique Morgan sank a pair of free throws to push Heights ahead 9-3.
Belton answered and tied the score with a 3-point shot from Presleigh York, but Bobbitt quickly put the Heights back ahead with a breakaway layup.
York finished with 19 points to lead all scorers.
Every time Heights started to distance itself, Belton responded with a shot to keep the Lady Knights (4-5, 1-1 12-6A) within sight.
A free throw from Natasha Blizzard pulled the Lady Tigers within a point of the Lady Knights, 17-16, before the break.
“Keep working, keep trying,” Nelson told her team at halftime. “I don’t think we played anywhere close to where we have been all season, but I felt like we had to keep grinding and commit to what we had discussed was part of our game plan and process.
“But I don’t think we ever quite got things going. We were off all night a little bit.”
Belton quickly tied the game in the second quarter behind another shot from the top of the arc from York.
York dropped another 3-pointer from the same spot on the next play to regain the lead for Belton.
“We were 2-for-17 in the first half in the paint,” said Belton coach Brenda Gomez. “I felt like we moved the ball a little bit better in the second half.
“I also think we took our time on our shots from the outside. Our outside shots were falling, and that helped out a ton.”
The Lady Knights closed out the third quarter with Ziah Ambrose setting a screen at the top of the key and opening the lane for Emri Lovell to drive in for a layup.
Heights trailed 29-25 at the start of the final quarter and the Lady Tigers quickly distanced themselves behind another 3 from York.
“We’ve kind of been in a stall,” Gomez said, noting that Belton was able to run its offense in the final minutes of play. “Some of it was dribbling too much. We just need to realize when we’re open and when we’re not.
“But most of it was a little patience and to be able to play defense and shut them down.”
Belton faces Shoemaker (0-1 12-6A) at home on Friday. Heights plays the Lady Roos (0-2) on Friday in Killeen.
BELTON 40, HARKER HEIGHTS 33
Belton (40)
Modesta 0, Fisher 0, Blizzard 5, Williams 3, York 19, Hall 0, Harrison 0, Pruddy 2, Wesley 3, Harvey 3, Rice 2, Brewer 3.
Harker Heights (33)
Morgan 2, Cy.Bobbitt 2, Epting 0, Lovell 2, Brooks 6, Roberts 0, Pemberton 0, Taylor 0, Stephens 0, Ambrose 2, Dorsey 9, Ce.Bobbitt 10, Brown 0.
Belton 6 10 13 11—40
Harker Heights 1 16 8 8—33
3-Point Goals—Belton 6 (York 5, Wesley), Harker Heights 2 (Brooks 2). Free throws—Belton 8-12, Harker Heights 9-15. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Belton 16, Harker Heights 17. Technicals—None.
Records—Belton 12-4, 2-0 12-6A; Harker Heights 4-5, 1-1.
District 12-6A girls
- Belton 40, Harker Heights 33
- Copperas Cove 64, Killeen 46
- Temple 47, Shoemaker 36
- Waco Midway 46, Ellison 35
