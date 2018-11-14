BELTON — On one hand, Belton girls basketball head coach Brenda Gomez appreciated the hustle by her players on the offensive boards to earn second and third chances. On the other, there were a few too many missed first chances to begin with for Gomez’s liking.
All in all, though, eight games into the season, it was a step in the right direction for the Lady Tigers, who bounced Pflugerville Connally 55-42 on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
Nia Williams posted a team-high 12 points for Belton (6-2) to go with eight rebounds. Natasha Blizzard and Janna Harvey each poured in 11 points, and five others had at least three for the Lady Tigers, who shot 23-of-60 from the floor and 7-of-17 at the free throw line.
Lashayian Fowler paced Connally (3-4) with 11 points, and Zahra Cross chipped in eight.
“We shouldn’t have to be getting second chances that often, so we have to find some touch around the basket. But the effort, as far as trying to get rebounds, was really good,” Gomez said.
Belton, which was coming off a second-place showing over the weekend at the Copperas Cove tournament, used a 21-point third quarter Tuesday to distance itself from the visiting Lady Cougars.
Williams and Harvey each had eight points and Jocelyn Brewer four for the Lady Tigers in the third, which ended with Belton leading 42-26 after it was 21-15 at the break.
Karina Fisher scored five in a row for Belton early in the fourth, including a 3-pointer to give the Lady Tigers their largest advantage of the game, 49-29. Connally got within 50-36 with 2:35 to go, but Jerrisha Rice, who finished with five steals, drained a 3 to lift Belton ahead 53-36 and halt the mini-rally.
“Defensively, we have to do a better job of recognizing the shooters,” Gomez said. “Execution was OK, turnovers unacceptable, but the effort was there.”
Harvey’s layup in traffic gave Belton its first lead, 4-3, and Presleigh York’s corner 3 boosted the cushion to 9-4 in the opening quarter.
Belton, which next plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Georgetown East View, took an 11-8 lead into the second, when York dished to Blizzard for a layin and Aniah Hall’s putback got the Lady Tigers off to a quick start in the quarter. It was 20-11 with 3:17 left until halftime after back-to-back steals and subsequent buckets. Connally scored the quarter’s final four points to chip into its deficit, 21-15.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SCORES
- Belton 55, Pflugerville Connally 42
- Ellison 37, Liberty Hill 30
- Lampasas 55, Jarrell 41
