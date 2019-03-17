WACO — Kaylee Hausam is content with her career.
For the past four years, the Belton senior dedicated herself to powerlifting, advancing to state three consecutive years.
On Saturday, Hausam competed one final time on the state’s largest stage, and she finally accomplished an elusive goal.
Hausam captured her first state medal, finishing fifth in the 259-pound weight class at the Class 6A Texas High School Women’s State Powerlifting Championships.
And with the showing, she walks away from the sport satisfied.
“I couldn’t be any happier with myself,” Hausam said. “I’m proud of what I did, and my family is proud.
“I wish I could have done a little more, but I accomplished a lot, and I pushed myself hard to do it.”
Hausam posted a 410-pound squat, 220-pound bench press and 380-pound deadlift en route to a 1,010-pound total — 60 pounds more than the field’s sixth-place finisher.
But she was not the only Lady Tiger in attendance.
Along with Hausam, four other lifters represented Belton at the state meet, and while only one emerged with a medal, Lady Tigers head coach Tom Cipolla believes the showing was a success.
“We started with around 50 girls this season and got 11 to regions,” he said. “That’s about 20 percent of the team. Then, we got 10 percent of the team to state.
“That’s pretty good.”
Outside of Hausam, Paige Bridenstine and Angela Ferrer delivered the top performances as each placed seventh in the weight class.
Competing in the 114-pound division, Bridenstine finished with a 690-pound total (290 squat, 120 bench press, 280 deadlift), while Ferrer totaled 790 pounds in the 259-plus division. She had a 320-pound squat, 155-pound bench press and a 315-pound deadlift.
Additionally, Isabelle Gutierrez (345 squat, 180 bench press, 340 deadlift; 865 total) placed ninth in the 165-pound weight class for Belton, and teammate Jaci Cauble (280 squat, 160 bench press, 305 deadlift; 745 total) was ninth in the 123-pound division.
“We had a goal to place everybody in the top 10,” Cipolla said, “and we accomplished that.”
Copperas Cove also had an impressive conclusion to the season, advancing five to the state meet, including Alyssa Arnold, who dominated the 259-plus weight class, winning by 265 pounds with a 1,305-pound total (545 squat, 310 bench press, 450 deadlift). She also set state records in the bench press and for total weight.
“She had a lot of personal accomplishments,” Lady Bulldawgs head coach Brittany Smart said. “It was awesome that she got first place, but she did some things that are going to go down in history.
“That is just really cool.”
State champions aside, Alyssa Wright had the Lady Bulldawgs’ top outing, placing 10th as a 123-pounder with a total of 745 pounds.
She had a 300-pound squat, 155-pound bench press and 290-pound deadlift.
The remaining three Copperas Cove lifters departed from the meet with identical 13th-place finishes.
In the 148-pound weight class, Maddison Sheumaker had an 805-pound total (310 squat, 185 bench press, 310 deadlift), while teammate Alisha Donnatien totaled 795 pounds in the 198-pound division with a 330-pound squat, 165-pound bench press and a 300-pound deadlift.
Alexxis Smith rounded out the Lady Bulldawgs’ state showings by hoisting 795 pounds (300 squat, 205 bench press, 290 deadlift) in the 220-pound weight class.
All five of Copperas Cove’s lifters set personal records in at least one lift, but Smart believes the season was a success before the meet even began.
“The most I’ve had make it to state prior to this year was three,” she said. “So, the fact we got five there this year is awesome.
“They’ve been working hard for three and a half months, and it paid off.”
