TEMPLE — Temple entered Tuesday night’s District 12-6A rematch opposite Belton with a pair of impressive stats on its resume: zero goals allowed and no defeats at home this season. The Lady Tigers’ Yuli Cruz blemished one of those in the second minute while putting the other in serious jeopardy in the process.
Cruz curled a stunning corner kick over the outstretched fingertips of Temple goalkeeper Sasha Hernandez and just inside the back post, and the Lady Tigers did enough during the next 78 minutes for a 3-1 victory at foggy Wildcat Stadium.
District 12-6A-leading Belton (13-4-2, 12-0) finished the season sweep of third-place Temple (11-5-1, 7-3-1), outscoring its rival 8-1 in the process.
Rachel Ramm had a first-half goal for Belton, which also benefitted from a Temple own goal in the first 40 minutes. Temple sprang to life late and added some drama through Malina Patel’s goal with 16 minutes to go.
Patel’s marker was just the fourth allowed in league play this season by the Lady Tigers, who increased their substantial goal differential versus the rest of the district to plus-58.
Belton, already with a playoff spot locked up, wasted little time creating the Lady Wildcats’ uphill climb Tuesday. After Cruz’s opener,
Ramm let loose from 25 yards out and delivered a 2-0 advantage in the seventh minute.
Two minutes after Belton’s Rachel Mahan hit the crossbar and Kirsten Bush rattled an offering off the post within seconds of each other, the Lady Tigers took a 3-0 lead when a Temple defender accidentally directed Taylor Gurnett’s cross into the Lady Wildcats’ goal.
Belton had a pair of shots on target, including a header in close by Bush, early in the second half that were turned away by substitute keeper Fatima Castillo.
The Lady Wildcats displayed more possession from then on, and their diligence paid off in the 64th when Patel cashed in Temple’s first shot.
Alisha Nesbitt played a soft pass to Patel, who produced a seeing-eyeshot from 30 yards to the top-left corner of the net to get within 3-1.
Hernandez finished with four saves and Castillo had six for Temple, which is at Killeen on Friday.
The Lady Tigers, who totaled 14 shots on goal, are off from 12-6A action but will play on the road at 6 p.m. Friday against Georgetown.
