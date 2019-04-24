WACO — Belton golfer Dallas Hankamer lined up what he hoped was going to be his final putt of the day Tuesday afternoon. There was about 20 feet of green between his ball and the cup on Cottonwood Creek’s 18th hole.
As the putt rolled, Hankamer slightly raised his club and took a few steps to his left, ready to celebrate with his teammates who had gathered near the side of the green to get a good vantage point.
The putt stopped short of the hole but didn’t cause Hankamer much heartache.
“It would have been big,” the sophomore said. “Would have been nice to finish with a birdie. But ended up it didn’t matter.”
Hankamer fired a 3-under-par 69 in the final round for a two-day total of 139, giving him the gold medal at the boys Class 6A Region II tournament and his first berth in the UIL state tournament.
The top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams earned a trip to the 6A boys state tournament May 20-21 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown
Hankamer was glad he took gold but also had hoped for another prize for the Tigers (309-305—614), who began the day a stroke ahead of The Woodlands for third place but finished in a fourth-place tie with Plano West.
Austin Vandegrift Black (298-293—591) won the tournament, followed by The Woodlands (310-295—605) and Rockwall (314-298—612), which climbed from sixth to third on the final day.
“I was kind of disappointed the team didn’t get out,” said Hankamer, who opened with a 70 on Monday. “But we gave it a shot.”
The difference ended up being Rockwall’s Matthew Watkins, who shot a tournament-low 68 on Tuesday to earn him the silver with a 141 total and propel his team past Belton by two strokes.
“We did not even have them on our radar,” Belton coach Jim Hellums said of Rockwall. “We looked at their other scores and we figured it was going to be down to us and Plano West as to who got third.
“I think we’ve been fourth about five or six of the last seven or eight years. We don’t have any trouble with district and we play really good in our invitational schedule. But honestly, if you look at the 13 best Class 6A teams in Texas, there are probably five of them here. That’s elite Texas high school golf. And with only three going to state, two pretty good teams are going to stay home. I just hate that we are the ones to stay home the last few years.”
Trent Tepera (76-76—152), Peyton Woytek (79-80—159), Nathaniel Woods (84-80—164) and Hank Payne (85-88—173) rounded out the Tigers’ card.
“When we walked off the 15th green, where we were standing at that point, if we bring it in we shoot 298 and it’s a done deal,” Hellums said. “We lost seven shots as a team those last three holes. But we shot ourselves in the foot the first day with those 80s on the board.”
Belton II (315-308—623), which finished eighth, included Preston Pratt (78-77—155), A.J. So (76-80—156), Logan Hoelscher (82-77—159), Ruffin White (79-81—160) and Cody Johnson (87-74—161).
“You look at (Belton II) and what they did, if we flip-flop one or two players, we are also on our way,” Hellums said. “But that’s part of the game.”
As it stands, Hankamer will be the third boys individual to qualify for the state tournament under Hellums.
“He’s a cut above,” Hellums said. “We have been fortunate here. Both Paysse kids (Andrew and William) and Matthew Lawyer, it’s a quality program that keeps developing players. And there’s more in the wings.”
This year belongs to Hankamer, though.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “I can’t wait. Hopefully I can make a good run.”
Parker, Lady Badgers win regional titles
At Oso Golf Course in Corpus Christi, Lampasas’ Lee Ann Parker (77-76—153) won the individual title, and teammate Kristen Richards (77-82—159) was fourth, helping the Lady Badgers win the team championship by 30 shots over runner-up Salado in the 4A Region IV girls tournament.
The Lady Badgers posted rounds of 323 and 345 for a 648 total.
Sara Olsen (86-81—167), Kinsley Lindeman (91-86—177) and Shaylee Wolfe (83-94—177) completed the Lady Badgers’ card.
Salado followed its first-round 333 with a 345 on Tuesday for a 678 total.
The Lady Eagles, who finished sixth at last year’s state tournament, were 59 strokes ahead of third-place La Vernia (378-359—737).
Salado was paced by Averie Piatt (79-87—166), who tied for seventh in the individual standings. Taylor Rich (83-86—169), Priscilla Torczynski (89-83—172), Maddy Bourland (84-91—175) and Avery Hyer (87-89—176) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Eagles.
The Salado boys also advanced with a third-place showing at Corpus Christi’s Lozano Golf Course. The Eagles (336-333—669) came in 41 strokes behind champion Fredericksburg (311-317—628) and 30 shots back of runner-up Liberty Hill (315-324—639).
James Perry (77-76—153) was third in the individual standings to anchor the Eagles, whose card was rounded out by Logan Rickey (88-83—171), Derek Mullinix (84-88—172), Calem Altum (87-86—173) and Cayden Meyer (91-88—179).
The 4A girls state tournament is May 13-14 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, and the boys event will be May 20-21 at the same site.
Gatesville girls headed back to state
At Raven Nest Golf Club in Huntsville, Gatesville posted rounds of 396 and 390 for a 786 total and a third-place finish in the 4A Region III girls tournament.
The Hornets, who were 10th at last year’s state tournament, came in 83 strokes behind regional champion Midlothian Heritage (350-353—703) on Tuesday and 43 shots back of runner-up Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (377-366—743).
Kaylan Summers (91-81—172) anchored Gatesville and finished sixth in the individual standings, and teammate Atira Crouch (91-91—182) tied for 11th. McKenna McLaughlin (101-109—210), Tatum Basham (113-109—222) and Hailey Luensmann (136-122—258) completed the Lady Hornets’ card.
Gatesville is making its fifth trip to state since 2011.
The 4A girls state tournament is May 13-14 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
REGION II-6A BOYS TOURNEY
- 1. Austin Vandegrift Black 298-293—591
- 2.The Woodlands 310-295—605
- 3. Rockwall 314-298—612
- T4. Plano West 312-302—614
- T4. Belton I 309-305—614
Also
- 8. Belton II 315-308—623
Top three teams advance to state.
