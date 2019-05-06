Temple’s Hankamer finishes third in Bluebonnet Championship
Temple golfer Dallas Hankamer shot a final-round 70 and finished third Sunday in the age 15-18 boys division of the Legends Junior Tour Bluebonnet Championship in Brownwood.
Hankamer finished with a two-day total of 137 at Brownwood Country Club, finishing three shots behind winner Brody Hanley, of Lantana, who won a playoff against Austin’s Jackson Davenport.
It’s been a busy and rewarding spring for Hankamer, who qualified for the Texas Amateur on Wednesday by carding a 70 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco, the same course where the Belton High School sophomore won the Region II-6A championship on April 23. That win earned him a spot in the state tournament later this month in Georgetown.
