In the District 12-6A race, Shoemaker leads the Killeen Independent School District teams with a record of 5-2 as they head into the break.
The Lady Grey Wolves hold sole possession of third place in the district standings.
Belton and Waco Midway sit atop of the standings with identical 7-0 records, while Copperas Cove (4-3) and Temple (4-3) are tied for fourth. Harker Heights (3-4).
Killeen (1-6), Waco (1-6) and Ellison (0-8) round out the field as the midpoint of the district schedule approaches.
“It is a long season,” Ellison head coach Brian Cotton said, “and we want to finish off the second half of the season a lot stronger than the first.”
The Lady Eagles suffered consecutive district losses this week, falling to Belton 20-0 in four innings and Killeen 17-6 in four innings.
With a bye Tuesday to close out the first half of the district race, Cotton believes this will be the turning point of the season for his team.
“I’m expecting to see the growth,” he said. “Now that we’re in the second half, the seniors are going to step up and the juniors need to realize they’re one step closer to being a senior and need to take more of a leadership role.”
Ellison begins the second round of district play March 22, when they head to Waco to face the Lady Lions.
The Lady Grey Wolves have their eyes on the top spot in the district thanks in part to strong performances by pitcher Madalyne Martinez. She threw no-hitters against Killeen and Waco and allowed just one hit in a 15-0 rule-run victory over Ellison.
Shoemaker’s 5-2 home victory over Copperas Cove on Tuesday snapped third-place tie between the two teams, elevating the Lady Grey Wolves to their highest district standing in the last decade.
Shoemaker faces the Lady Knights at Harker Heights on Tuesday.
Copperas Cove split their games this week by beating Harker Heights 7-6 on Monday.
“We’re going to give them a break,” Lady Bulldawgs head coach Bryan Waller said, “and let them relax and recuperate before they come back ready to go again.”
Copperas Cove returns from the break Tuesday, when it hosts Temple.
After a 17-7 run-rule victory against Waco on Friday, the Lady Knights lost 16-1 to the Pantherettes at home Saturday night before falling to the Lady Bulldawgs.
It was the first time the Lady Knights experienced consecutive district losses this season.
Killeen bounced back from a 26-9 loss to Belton by collecting its first district win by beating Ellison on Tuesday.
The Lady Kangaroos aim build off the momentum Tuesday, when they play Waco.
“We’re getting better everyday,” Killeen head coach Randy James said. “This is a great group, and I love coming to practice everyday.
“They’re a great bunch of kids, they’ll work hard, they’ll do everything you ask them to do, they’ll go to any position you tell them to try, and they’ll just work hard for you.”
