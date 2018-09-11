Monday, at Copperas Cove
BOYS DOUBLES
Major Ueckert/Nick Mueller (B) def. Noah Chapman/Noah Samarripa, 4-6, 6-4, (10-4).
Ari Diaz/Ben Fernandez (CC) def. JJ Seo/Zech, 6-3, 4-6, (10-6).
Paxton/Dean Biava (B) def. Adrian Alejandro/Dedrick Whitley, 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS DOUBLES
Nix/Brynn Harmsen (B) def. Martha Abraham/Zamira Manuel, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Emily Francis/Nix (B) def. LeLe Kinere/Paige Purdum, 6-1, 6-2.
Ashley Shriner/Sophia (B) def. Telsa Mackwelung/Shayla Pollot, 6-7 (6), 6-1, (10-8).
MIXED DOUBLES
Brianna Dumas/Roshan Abraham (B) def. Matthew Derosia/Liliana Gray, 6-1, 6-1.
BOYS SINGLES
Ueckert (B) def. Samarripa, 7-5, 6-1.
Chapman (CC) def. Mueller, 7-5, 2-6, (10-6).
Abraham (B) def. Fernandez, 6-3, 6-4.
Diaz (CC) def. Seo, 6-4, 6-1.
Jack Rahm (B) def. Levi Gay, 6-1, 6-2.
Diava (B) def. Derosia, 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS SINGLES
Dumas (B) def. Manuel, 6-1, 6-4.
Lizzy Nix (B) def. Abraham, 1-6, 6-2, (10-7).
Karianna Hosch (B) def. Kinere, 6-4, 6-1.
Francis (B) def. Pollot, 6-1, 6-1.
Harmsen (B) def. Purdum, 6-2, 6-0.
Shriner (B) def. Gray, 6-3, 6-1.
Records—Belton 5-5, 2-0 12-6A; Copperas Cove 13-6, 2-1 12-6A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.