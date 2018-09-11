Monday, at Copperas Cove

BOYS DOUBLES

Major Ueckert/Nick Mueller (B) def. Noah Chapman/Noah Samarripa, 4-6, 6-4, (10-4).

Ari Diaz/Ben Fernandez (CC) def. JJ Seo/Zech, 6-3, 4-6, (10-6).

Paxton/Dean Biava (B) def. Adrian Alejandro/Dedrick Whitley, 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS DOUBLES

Nix/Brynn Harmsen (B) def. Martha Abraham/Zamira Manuel, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Emily Francis/Nix (B) def. LeLe Kinere/Paige Purdum, 6-1, 6-2.

Ashley Shriner/Sophia (B) def. Telsa Mackwelung/Shayla Pollot, 6-7 (6), 6-1, (10-8).

MIXED DOUBLES

Brianna Dumas/Roshan Abraham (B) def. Matthew Derosia/Liliana Gray, 6-1, 6-1.

BOYS SINGLES

Ueckert (B) def. Samarripa, 7-5, 6-1.

Chapman (CC) def. Mueller, 7-5, 2-6, (10-6).

Abraham (B) def. Fernandez, 6-3, 6-4.

Diaz (CC) def. Seo, 6-4, 6-1.

Jack Rahm (B) def. Levi Gay, 6-1, 6-2.

Diava (B) def. Derosia, 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS SINGLES

Dumas (B) def. Manuel, 6-1, 6-4.

Lizzy Nix (B) def. Abraham, 1-6, 6-2, (10-7).

Karianna Hosch (B) def. Kinere, 6-4, 6-1.

Francis (B) def. Pollot, 6-1, 6-1.

Harmsen (B) def. Purdum, 6-2, 6-0.

Shriner (B) def. Gray, 6-3, 6-1.

Records—Belton 5-5, 2-0 12-6A; Copperas Cove 13-6, 2-1 12-6A).

