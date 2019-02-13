2019 Victory Bowl All-Star Game Rosters
Killeen-area invitees; Games to be held June 7-11.
RED TEAM FOOTBALL
- Belton—Denver Holman, Anthony Brown.
- Copperas Cove—Tommy Connell, Jaylan Brown, Trevor Troy.
- Gatesville—Wyatt Tackett, Jim Hitchcock.
- Harker Heights—Dorian Black.
- Shoemaker—Nehemiah Brown, Mark Walker, Zion Carter-Bryant.
RED TEAM CHEERLEADERS
- Copperas Cove—Mikayla Devins.
RED TEAM SOFTBALL
- Belton—Avery Drake, Madison Ward.
- Copperas Cove—Jayda Carter.
- Harker Heights—Sophie Young.
RED TEAM VOLLEYBALL
- Belton—Kelsey Surovik.
- Copperas Cove—Aidan Chace, Kamryn Ash.
- Gatesville—Maci Matthews.
RED TEAM BASEBALL
- Copperas Cove—Michael Goudeau, Colby Jost.
- Ellison—Preston Mills.
BLUE TEAM FOOTBALL
- Killeen—Timothy Twilley.
- Lampasas—Adam Murphy, David Denis.
- Salado—Andrew Sniggs, Ashten Sniggs.
BLUE TEAM CHEERLEADERS
- Florence—Leslie Schad.
- Lampasas—McKenzie McLendon.
BLUE TEAM BASEBALL
- Belton—Dylan Blomquist.
- Killeen—Jackson Taylor.
- Salado—Dalton Hawes.
