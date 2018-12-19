BELTON — Running the tables on the District 12-6A schedule was going to be a tall order for any member team.
The Belton Lady Tigers would have liked their run at the top of the league to last a little longer.
Instead, Killeen’s Meleanna Williams canned two free throws with one second left to provide the difference in the Lady Kangaroos’ 38-36 victory Tuesday night over Belton at Tiger Gym.
“The district champion is not going to be undefeated and we’ve just got to move forward,” said Belton coach Brenda Gomez, whose team slips to 14-5 overall and 4-1 in district. “We’ve got Ellison on Friday and that’s a huge game for us. We’ve got 11 games to go.”
It was a tight game throughout the second half. Natasha Blizzard hit a short bank shot with a 1:00 to play to give the Lady Tigers a 35-34 lead.
Killeen’s Taniya Harrison connected on a 15-footer and drew a foul. Harrison missed the free throw, but the Lady Roos took a lead for two seconds before Blizzard made one of two free shots to re-tie it, 36-36.
Williams got a decent look at a shot ruled to be from beyond the arc and was fouled to send her to the line for three shots, two of which she made and the Lady Tigers didn’t have time to answer.
Gomez saw plenty prior to that sequence to pick out to clean up.
“We had 19 turnovers and you’re not going to win a game against a team like Killeen with 19 turnovers,” she said. “We shot 42 percent from the free-throw line and you can’t do that in a Class 6A game.”
TUESDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 52, Temple 34
- Harker Heights 67, Waco Midway 58
- Killeen 38, Belton 36
- Waco 47, Shoemaker 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.