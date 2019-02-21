Brooke Frierson wasn’t going to let Belton run up the scoreboard on the Lady Knights.
When the Lady Tigers hosted Harker Heights at the start of January, Belton shut out the Harker Heights 6-0.
“We’re just getting better every day,” Heights coach Matthew Evans said of his team’s improvement over the season. “We had a few people playing different positions, just giving a lot of effort and being strong defensively.”
Despite a strong defensive showing from the Lady Knights, Belton remains undefeated in the District 12-6A standing with a 2-0 win over Harker Heights on Wednesday night after rain in the area Tuesday led to the rescheduled match.
“Belton is a fantastic team,” Evans noted. “They move the ball really well, they’re strong on the ball, they always have runners going so it was important tonight for us to stay compact, communicate and stay tight defensively.
“It’s important that we didn’t try to beat ourselves, and I think we did a fantastic job despite a 2-0 loss. It’s a moral victory.”
The Lady Tigers opened up the game with eight goal attempts, but Frierson was there to stop every one of them.
It wasn’t until the 10th minute that Abby Cargile sent one soaring into the top right corner of the net just out of Frierson’s reach.
The Lady Tigers controlled the ball for 32 minutes in the first half, but Belton couldn’t get another goal past Frierson as she totaled for 12 saves at the half.
The closest Harker Heights came to scoring in the first half was in the 36th minute as Trinity Entarkin made her way down the middle of the field, but an offside call put Belton back in possession of the ball.
Taylor Gurnett led the Lady Tigers with three shots and three shots on goal that were blocked by Frierson.
After the break, Sydney Seldon replaced Frierson as goalkeeper.
The Lady Knights continued to battle in the second half to hold back the Lady Tigers, but Taylor
Gurnett made her way toward the net on before finding Maddie Harris waiting just outside the top left corner of the goalie box.
With the assist from Gurnett, Harris sent the ball into the left bottom corner of the net past Seldon in the 53rd minute to give Belton a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Knights held the Lady Tigers to those two goals as Seldon totaled for six saves in the second half.
“I saw a lot of growth from especially from our young players,” Evans said. “We’ll get back to work tomorrow.
“We’ll go home tonight, the girls will get some good night’s sleep and we’ll be back on the training ground tomorrow and we’ll get the game plan together for Friday.”
Harker Heights returns to Leo Buckley Stadium on the visitor side to face Killeen (1-9) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Lady Tigers will face Shoemaker (0-9) for the second time in district at 7 p.m. on Friday at home.
