Lampasas' Ace Whitehead pitched five innings of two-hit ball and the Badgers scored five times in the bottom of the first on the way to a season-opening 8-2 win over Gatesville on Monday in Lampasas.
Whitehead struck out 10 and didn't walk anybody. The two runs he allowed in the fifth inning were unearned, marking the only significant flaw for the Badgers — they were charged with five errors.
Marty Ybarra pitched two shutout innings for the save, allowing just one hit and striking out one.
Gauge Gholson was 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI for the Badgers. Hunter Rebando (double and RBI) and Ethan Rascoe also had two hits.
The Badgers begin play in the Marble Falls tournament beginning Thursday.
UMHB forward from Killeen earns weekly conference honor
Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Brian Long was named American Southwest Conference West Division Co-Player of the Week on Monday.
It’s the second time Long, a senior forward from Killeen High School, has been honored this season.
Long averaged 26.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in leading UMHB to a pair of wins last week. He shot 72 percent from the field and 80 percent from 3-point range as the Cru clinched the outright ASC West Division title. Long had 33 points in a win over Sul Ross State to open the week and added 20 in Saturday’s victory over Howard Payne.
Former Shoemaker star Shepherd lands CUSA freshman honor
North Texas women’s basketball forward Charlene Shepherd was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Shepherd, who starred at Shoemaker, posted a career-high 16 points, grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and went 7 of 8 at the foul line in a 25-point win over Florida International.
Against Florida Atlantic, Shepherd dished out a career-best three assists to pair with four rebounds and four points. For the weekend, Shepherd shot 46 percent from the field and 88 percent at the free-throw line.
UMHB baseball game postponed; other area games changed
The Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s home opener today against Trinity University was postponed due to the threat of rain.
The game was rescheduled for March 5 at 7 p.m. at Red Murff Field.
Gatesville moved its varsity softball home game against Burnet to 5 p.m.
The sites for both Belton-Harker Heights soccer matchups today also changed. The varsity girls and boys were set to play a doubleheader at UMHB. Instead, the girls will play at 7:30 p.m. at Heights, and the boys will play at 8 p.m. at Belton’s Tiger Stadium.
Former Ellison wrestler helps Schreiner win meet at UT
TiRyek West was one of five individual champions for Schreiner University as the Mountaineer wrestling team won the Longhorn Classic on Sunday at the University of Texas.
West, a freshman from Ellison High School, won the 197-pound division.
Participants in the tournament included North Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Texas, Texas Arlington, Houston and Richland Junior College.
Temple’s Garcia finishes tied for 4th at Texas Girls Invitational
Temple golfer Julia Garcia held on for a share of fourth place after shooting an 81 in tough conditions Monday at the Texas Girls Invitational at Pearland’s Golfcrest Country Club.
Garcia, a senior at Belton High School, finished 14 strokes behind winner Hailey Jones of Dallas.
The windy conditions Monday made things difficult for the field. Temperatures were in the 40s to start the day with a steady wind of 15 to 25 miles per hour throughout the day and gusts that reached upward of 35 mph.
Only six golfers in the final-round field of 38 broke 80 on the final day, including two-time champion Jones, whose round of 73 was the best of the day by three shots.
Jones, who shared the first-round lead with Garcia, led after every round and won by 11 shots. She finished at 2-under overall, the only golfer under par.
MONDAY'S BASEBALL
- Copperas Cove 11, Lorena 11, 9 innings, tie
- Lampasas 8, Gatesville 2
- Llano 10, Florence 6
- Robinson 11, Salado 4
