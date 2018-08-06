Kelsey Surovik had 18 kills, Emily Holder produced 27 assists and the Belton volleyball team won its season opener 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 against host Round Rock Stony Point on Monday.
Kamryn Madden and Elizabeth Smith each had two aces for the Lady Tigers. Other Belton leaders were Abbey Karcher (two blocks) and Madison Ward (16 digs).
The Lady Tigers play next in the 28-team Westwood Showcase tournament, beginning Thursday in Austin.
UMHB football ranked in top 3 in three more preseason polls
The Mary Hardin-Baylor football team has added three more lofty preseason rankings as the Cru prepares to open the 2018 fall camp later this week. UMHB was ranked in the top three in the nation by three more publications, joining the Cru’s No. 2 national ranking in the D3football.com Top 25 Poll.
The Cru is ranked No. 2 in the country in the College Football Yearbook. Defending national champion Mount Union holds down the top spot.
UMHB is ranked third in both Lindy’s and Street and Smith’s magazines. Lindy’s has Mount Union at No. 1 and Wisconsin-Oshkosh at No. 2.
Street and Smith’s also has Mount Union and Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1-2.
The Cru report to campus Saturday and will practice for the first time on Sunday evening.
