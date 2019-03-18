Ellison and Harker Heights will be well represented at the Texas High School Bowling Club state tournament March 30-31 in Grand Prairie.
All four of the schools’ boys and girls teams advanced from the Region IV tournament March 3 at Hallmark Lanes.
Ellison and Harker Heights finished 1-2 in the boys regional. The Eagles’ 208-pin winning margin was the largest in any of the eight boys regionals.
The Lady Knights won the girls regional, with Ellison placing fourth.
Harker Heights’ Peyton Heidtbrink averaged 206 to win the regional girls singles championship, topping Cedar Park’s Addy Bates by 24 pins.
Ellison’s Caitlin Schirripa finished third with a 192 average. Heights’ Shyanne Ciesiolka fell 16 pins short of the top six who qualified for state.
Cedar Park Vista Ridge’s Joey Crusan won the boys regional championship with a 228 average. Harker Heights’ Jamal Mack (221) and Isaac James (206) took the next two spots and earned trips to the state tournament.
Ellison’s Michael Gredler was eighth, just seven pins from a qualifying finish. Ninth-place Raiden Neely of Ellison was also close, coming up 12 pins shy.
Belton’s Garcia wins Burnet tournament
Belton’s Julia Garcia had four birdies and an eagle in a 2-under 70 to win the Colin Clark Memorial on Monday at Burnet’s Delaware Springs Golf Course.
The Lady Tigers finished second in the team standings with a season-best score of 326, one behind the winner.
Kennedy Tidwell carded a 78 for Belton.
Next up for the Lady Tigers is the District 12-6A Tournament March 26-27 at Stonetree Golf Club.
