Sam Houston State senior guard Cameron Delaney is the 2019 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, the league announced Monday along with its all-conference teams.
Delaney, who starred at Harker Heights High School, led the conference in 3-point field-goal percentage (49.1) in league play, draining 52 of his 106 attempts and averaging the second-most treys per game (2.9). In Southland contests, he finished among the top-10 in points (15.6) and rebounds (6.3) per game and free-throw percentage (85.2), helping the Bearkats claim their fourth Southland Conference regular-season title.
Delaney was one of three former Killeen ISD standouts receiving conference honors.
Stephen F. Austin senior guard Shannon Bogues, from Ellison, was named to the second team.
Delaney’s SHSU teammate and brother, Josh, also a senior guard and former Knight, earned a spot on the third team.
Belton softball beats Ellison 20-0
Belton’s Paige Nunes was 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs, Hannah Kelley allowed just one hit and the Lady Tigers routed Ellison 20-0 in four innings in District 12-6A softball action Monday at Ellison.
Maddison Parker (2 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) also homered for Belton, which remained in a tie for the league lead with Waco Midway at 6-0.
Harley Staton (2 for 2, 2 RBIs) doubled and scored three times for the Lady Tigers, who had 11 hits and drew 16 walks.
Kelley struck out eight and walked only one.
Andrea Lopez had the lone hit for Ellison (0-7 12-6A).
27-4A SOCCER
SALADO BOYS 2, LAMPASAS 1: At Salado, freshman Toby Rios scored the go-ahead goal, assisted by Javier Chavez, and the Eagles rallied for a victory.
Lampasas took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the final minute of the first half.
Salado senior captain Caleb Chambliss netted the equalizer in the second half to tie the score at 1. Matthew Maldonado assisted on the goal.
Salado improved to 9-2 in 27-4A play and close the district season at home March 19 against Burnet.
SALADO GIRLS 6, LAMPASAS 0: At Salado, Holly Wright had a goal and two assists in the Lady Eagles' victory.
Six different players scored for Salado. The others were Hannah Reavis, Madisyn Maddux, Anna Lesley, Avery Wright and Allison Carnahan.
Maddux also had an assist.
The playoff-bound Lady Eagles wrap up 27-4A play March 19 at home against Burnet.
BOYS SOCCER
District 27-4A
- Little River-Academy 1, Florence 0
- Salado 2, Lampasas 1
GIRLS SOCCER
District 27-4A
- Salado 6, Lampasas 0
SOFTBALL
- Gatesville 11, Blooming Grove 10
District 12-6A
- Belton 20, Ellison 0, 4 innings
- Copperas Cove 7, Harker Heights 6
- Temple 17, Waco 5, 5 innings
- Waco Midway 6, Shoemaker 0
BASEBALL
- Salado 7, Clifton 0
