Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Allaira Jones was named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week on Monday.
Jones, a sophomore center from Gatesville, averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds per game over two UMHB victories last week. She shot 59 percent (16 of 27) from the field and added three assists. Jones had 14 points in the 13th-ranked Cru’s win at Southwestern and scored a team-high 20 in UMHB’s victory over Rhodes College on Sunday.
