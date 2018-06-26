Pool-play brackets were released Monday by the Texas State 7on7 Organization for this weekend’s state tournament in College Station.
For Thursday’s 48-team Division II tourney, Gatesville was placed in Pool E with Cuero, Graham and Needville. The Hornets will play Cuero at 1 p.m., Needville at 3, and Graham at 5.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the championship bracket, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Third-place teams will be reseeded based on 1) points scored, 2) points allowed, 3) coin flip, with the top eight also advancing to the championship bracket.
The remaining third- and fourth-place teams will play in the consolation bracket Friday, beginning at 8 a.m.
For Friday’s 64-team Division I tourney, Belton was placed in Pool F with El Paso Franklin, Rockwall and Fort Bend Travis. The Tigers will face Franklin at 1 p.m., Rockwall at 3, and Travis at 5.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the championship bracket, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. All third- and fourth-place teams will play in the consolation bracket Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.
Bulldawgs win 2 of 3 in final session of weekly passing league
The Copperas Cove 7-on-7 football team went 2-1 Monday in the fourth and final session of the Copperas Cove Passing League.
The Bulldawgs opened with a 19-7 win over Belton, then beat Cameron Yoe 28-20 before losing to Monday’s host Temple 28-19.
Cove finished 4-2 in the second half of league play after a 1-4-1 start, including an 0-3 debut.
Monday’s 66 points were also a season high.
Three Belton baseball players honored by THSBCA
Belton’s Drew Cook, Holden Goldston and Aaron Krueger were named to Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 6A Academic All-State Team released Monday.
