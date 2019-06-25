The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes on Monday announced that more than 2,000 fans attended the 11th annual Victory Bowl football game and nearly 500 watched the sixth annual volleyball match held earlier this month.
The Victory Bowl all-star contests, which also included baseball and softball, raised more than $90,000 for the organization.
During the week of the games, more than 200 all-stars participated in various service projects in the communities of Waco, Hubbard, Temple and Belton.
Copperas Cove’s Aidan Chace was named Volleyball MVP after leading the Red team in a 3-0 sweep of the Blue team. In the football game, Belton’s Anthony Brown earned the Bob McQueen Defensive MVP honor, named after the legendary former Temple High School coach. Brown’s interception helped set up the game-winning field goal on the final play of the Red squad’s 17-14 victory.
Jump Corps triple jumper wins, advances to Jr. Olympic qualifier
Christopher Preddie, of the Harker Heights-based Jump Corps track club, set three personal bests in the intermediate boys division triple jump on the way to victory Thursday in the USA Track and Field Southwestern Association Championships in Springtown.
On his fourth and final attempt, Preddie, of Little River, recorded a distance of 46 feet, a jump that ranks No. 1 in the nation in the age 15-16 division. Preddie turns 15 next month. He will compete in the USATF Region 12 Championships in Fort Worth on July 9-13.
In 2018, Preddie shattered association and regional youth division records and won the USATF Junior Olympic title, in Greensboro, North Carolina, narrowly missing a triple jump age-group record for boys 14-and-under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.