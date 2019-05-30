For years, area athletes have sported various colors as they represented their schools.
Now, multiple standouts will cap off their high school careers in red.
A total of 30 graduating seniors from area programs will take part in next week’s Victory Bowl all-star baseball, softball, volleyball and football games, and all but six will reside on Red team rosters. Additionally, of the three area coaches selected, two will oversee Red squads.
Salado accounts for almost all the area’s Blue team representatives with Andrew Sniggs, Ashten Sniggs and Ryan Starritt each playing in the football game on June 8 at Waco ISD Stadium, while Eagles baseball player Dalton Hawes suits up a day prior. Dylan Blomquist, of Belton, and Killeen’s Jackson Taylor join Hawes in the game, rounding out the area’s Blue team players, while Kangaroos head coach Donald Trcka will help oversee the squad.
The baseball and softball games will be held at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville and Shoemaker occupy nine spots on the Red team roster for the football game with each school sending three players.
Anthony Brown, Denver Holman and Jarrett Karnowski will each represent Belton, while Copperas Cove’s trio of Trevor Troy, Tommy Connell and Jaylan Brown and Gatesville’s threesome of Wyatt Tackett, Jim Hitchcock and Preston Preciado are set to join them on the Red team’s sidelines. Shoemaker’s Nehemiah Brown, Mark Walker and Zion Carter Brown will also share the field one more time as teammates.
Harker Height’s Dorian Black completes the area players on the Red team.
A pair of Copperas Cove players will team up in the baseball and volleyball games for their respective Red squads.
On the diamond, Bulldawgs standouts Michael Goudeau and Colby Jost will join Ellison’s Preston Mills on the Red team, while longtime Lady Bulldawgs teammates Kamryn Ash and Aidan Chace will play together in the volleyball match June 7 at Waco University.
District 12-6A rival Kelsey Surovik, of Belton, and Gatesville’s Maci Matthews will team up with the set of Copperas Cove players on the court. Lady Bulldawgs head coach Cari Lowery will help oversee the Red team.
On the softball field, Harker Heights head coach Sarah Cruddas will serve as a Red team coach, spending one last game with Lady Knights player Sophie Young. Jayda Carter, of Copperas Cove, and the Belton tandem of Avery Drake and Madison Ward will also be on the Red team.
