WACO — The District 7/8-6A area track and field meet started with Belton having eight athletes qualify for regionals across seven field events.
District 8-6A champion Ellison had six advance to compete at the University of Texas at Arlington for the upcoming Region I-6A meet, and Shoemaker had four qualify.
Four athletes will represent Killeen, five are advancing for Copperas Cove, and Harker Heights had one qualify for regionals.
In the early session’s only running event, Jeremias Serrano got the Grey Wolves off to a running start by taking the gold medal in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 44.2 seconds.
Shoemaker also had Carlon Rivera qualify for the boys discus (140 feet, 8 inches), along with Cherith Hicks taking second in the girls shot put (39-1.75) and senior Tava Williams securing the final qualifying spot in the event with a throw measuring 37-2.
Brady Shadrick earned gold in the boys pole vault, clearing 13-0 for the Tigers. Brysin Minosky qualified in the 3,200-meter run in 10:10.06, and Logan Hall took second overall in the boys discus (156-1) for Belton.
Lady Tiger Madilyn McFeeter (9-0) took second in the girls pole vault, and Kaylee Hausum was second in girls discus (131-6) for Belton.
Jordan Jones held the lead for Belton for most of the 3,200 (12:37.23) before falling to third place in the final lap, but he still qualified for regionals.
Others who qualified for Belton include Tiara Hodges in the long jump (17-6.5) and Morgan Holman in pole vaulting (8-6).
Devonte Cochran won gold for Killeen in the boys triple jump with a leap of 48-4.5 and took second in the long jump (22-7.25).
The Kangaroos will have Vodrick Carter also competing at regionals in the boys triple after he took third (45-1). Colin Price also qualified for Killeen in the long jump (22-5).
Ellison had four gold medals at the area meet.
Aubrey Kelly took the gold medal in boys discus (175-8) while also qualifying for shot put by taking third place (48-2.5). The Eagles also took first in shot put thanks to Antares Gillespie’s throw of 54-6.25.
As for the Lady Eagles, Reagan Davies took first in the pole vault (9-0), and Shauntia Landrum won gold in the triple jump (38-6.5).
Breonna Fleming, a senior, also qualified in the high jump by clearing 5-2.
After setting a school record at the district meet earlier this month, Copperas Cove pole vaulter Kyle Stifflemire failed to qualify for regionals, failing to record a height after three attempts.
Bulldawgs teammates Darius Fuselier took second (12-6) and Tim Doyle (12-6) placed third to advance for the Bulldawgs.
Aidan Chace was the only athlete to get a gold medal for Copperas Cove, winning the girls high jump (5-8).
Neyland Block took second in the boys high jump (6-6), and Daveon Thomas will advance in the shot put for the Bulldawgs.
Jada Dye took the final qualifying spot in the girls triple jump with a leap of 36-6 and is the only field athlete to advance to regionals for Harker Heights.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for regionals on April 27-28 at Maverick Stadium.
