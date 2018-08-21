Class 6A No. 8 Copperas Cove opened District 12-6A play by sweeping Temple at home, winning 25-10, 25-3, 25-16.
With the victory, the Lady Bulldawgs improve to 19-1 overall.
Copperas Cove returns to the court Thursday, when they open play at the three-day Volleypalooza tournament in Leander.
SHOEMAKER DEFEATS HARKER HEIGHTS 25-18, 25-19, 25-18: At Harker Heights, the Lady Grey Wolves opened District 12-6A play with a straight-set victory on the road.
Shoemaker will look to maintain the momentum Thursday, when it opens play at the Rockdale tournament, while the Lady Knights will look to rebound Tuesday against Killeen at home.
WACO MIDWAY DEFEATS BELTON 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24: At Waco, the Lady Tigers dropped a hard-fought game on Tuesday. They resume district competition Aug. 28, when they travel to play the Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves.
ELLISON DEFEATS BRYAN RUDDER 25-21, 30-28, 25-15: At Bryan, the Lady Eagles earned a three-game sweep Tuesday. Ellison returns to action Friday in the Academy Tournament at Academy High School.
LAMPASAS DEFEATS FLORENCE: At Lampasas, the Lady Badgers went the distance in five sets to defeat Florence on Tuesday.
Lampasas won the first two sets, then Florence won the next two, before Lampasas clinched the win with a fifth-set victory. The Lady Badgers return to action Friday at Marble Falls.
