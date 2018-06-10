Lake Travis defeated host Belton 51-21 on Saturday in the championship game of the Lone Star Shootout 7-on-7 football tournament.
Belton won the last meeting between the teams May 19, 50-49 in OT, in the Lake Travis State Qualifying Tournament on the way to earning a berth in the state 7-on-7 tourney.
The Tigers finished 7-2 in the Shootout, which is not a state qualifier.
Belton opened the day with a 53-2 win over Temple, topped Hutto 32-18, then avenged Friday’s pool play loss against Round Rock Stony Point by winning 45-28 in the semifinals.
Copperas Cove was eliminated by Elgin, 43-18, in the consolation semifinals.
Elgin went on to win the consolation championship.
The Dawgs opened the day with an 18-7 loss to Waco La Vega. They won their consolation bracket opener 37-14 over Austin McCallum.
Shoemaker, 0-5 on Friday, advanced to the championship bracket with a 14-2 win over McCallum before falling 37-2 to Lake Travis.
Salado fell 37-28 to Lorena, then was eliminated by Academy 14-9.
Belton’s No. 2 team lost 42-14 to China Spring, and 35-7 to Elgin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.