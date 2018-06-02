Belton released the schedule for next week’s Lone Star Shootout on Friday, and five area teams will be participating.
Along with the host squad, Copperas Cove, Ellison, Shoemaker and Salado will be taking part in the annual 7-on-7 tournament.
Competing at Tiger Stadium and the high school practice fields, all 18 teams are guaranteed six 30-minute games on the opening day, including five pool-play contests.
The tournament concludes Saturday with each team playing at least two games during bracket play, working their way toward either the overall or consolation championship.
The Tigers and Bulldawgs are placed in Pool A alongside Round Rock Stony Point, Kyle Lehman, Austin McCallum and Elgin. With games scheduled to begin every 40 minutes starting at 10 a.m., Belton opens against China Spring and Copperas Cove plays Hutto before proceeding to face each team in the pool.
Along with Belton’s second team, Pool B consists of Ellison, Salado, Austin Anderson, China Spring and Hutto.
Ellison’s opponent from outside its pool is Georgetown, and Salado will play Elgin, while the Tigers’ second team is opening against Lorena.
In Pool C, the Grey Wolves begin their day versus Corsicana before playing Temple, Austin Lake Travis, Georgetown, Academy and Lorena.
Situated within each team’s schedule of games are three 40-minute breaks throughout the day.
On Saturday, double-elimination bracket play begins at 9 a.m. with the potential for teams to advance through five rounds. Both the championship and consolation championship games are scheduled for 12:10 p.m.
The semifinals and championship game in each bracket will last 40 minutes, consisting of two 20-minutes periods sandwiched around a 10-minute halftime.
Last year, Temple emerged with the championship, defeating Belton 49-42 in the final, while Shoemaker captured the consolation title after beating Georgetown 32-23.
Salado was eliminated by Georgetown in the consolation semifinals.
While the event will serve as a tune-up for the upcoming state tournament for qualified teams Belton and Hutto, it is not a state qualifying tournament.
