Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Cedar Park and Round Rock Stony Point were the pool-play winners after the opening day of the Lone Star Shootout 7-on-7 tournament Friday hosted by Belton.
Vista Ridge was 6-0. Cedar Park finished 5-0-1, and Stony Point was 5-1.
Belton (3-2-1) finished second to Vista Ridge in Pool A. The Tigers begin bracket play this morning at 9 against Cedar Creek (2-3-1, 4th Pool B).
Pool B champ Cedar Park opens bracket play at 9:40 a.m. against the 9 a.m. Salado/Elgin winner.
Salado (2-4) was fifth in Pool C. Elgin (1-5) placed sixth in Pool A.
Also at 9:40, Pool C runner-up Academy (5-1) plays the 9 a.m. Shoemaker/Belton No. 2 winner.
Shoemaker (3-3) was fifth in Pool A. Belton No. 2 (1-5) was last in its seven-team pool.
The championship match for the 21-team tourney is set for 12:45 p.m.
