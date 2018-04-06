Rain and lightning rolled into town Friday night, but Ellison and Harker Heights weren’t going to let it stop them from playing.
Originally scheduled to play at 7 p.m. at Eagles Ballpark, a lighting warning had the fans clearing out of the bleachers and heading for the school.
With Harker Heights prom tonight, Ellison head coach Ty Oppermann was determined to have the game happen as University Interscholastic League regulations require that games be delayed 30 minutes after the last lightning strike. Games can start as late as 11:59 p.m.
“We’re going to play tonight once the rain and lightning passes,” Oppermann said after waiting more than an hour and a half for the rain to pass and checking field conditions.
It took 2 hours, 10 minutes but the Eagles and the Knights came out to warm up to a large crowd that waited out the rain in their cars.
The game was scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.
Killeen played an inning and a half across town at Shoemaker before being delayed. The Kangaroos will face the Grey Wolves at Shoemaker at 1 p.m. today.
Killeen will start down 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning.
Copperas Cove was down 3-1 against San Angelo in the bottom of the first inning before the game was stopped, while the Lady Bulldawgs postponed their game against Shoemaker until Monday at 5 p.m.
Belton’s softball matchup against Midway was also rescheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. in Belton.
