Round Rock's boys edged Ellison by a point, 165-164, to win the Round Rock Invitational track meet Saturday.
Belton finished third with 76 points.
Ellison scored big in the relays, winning the 1,600 meters and finishing second in the other three races. But the three races the Eagles didn't win all went to the Dragons, helping them escape with the team trophy.
Stacy Brown, Damashja Harris, Khalid Mendez and Michael Adams won the 1,600 relay for Ellison in 3 minutes, 27.54 seconds.
Brown also won two jumping events handily. He and teammate Breezion Spiller finished 1-2 in the long jump. Brown went 22 feet, 5½ inches. Spiller finished at 20-5.
Brown took the triple jump at 45-3½.
In the 110 hurdles, Ellison's Jacob Houston won by nearly a second at 14.8.
Amir Paris (21.75) and Michael Adams (50.99) had runner-up finishes for the Eagles in the 200 and 400, respectively.
Ellison also scored big in the high jump, with Elijah Hicks and Isaiah Grant finishing second and third, respectively, with jumps of 5-10.
Ellison's 400 relay posted a time of 42.71 with Mendez, Spiller, Paris and Rian McKinley.
Spiller, Paris, Mendez and McKinley finished the 800 in 1:30.32.
Romesh Hymen, Adams, Ikel Hernandez and Jeremiah Tomlin finished the 3,200 relay in 8:41.8.
Belton picked up wins from Tre Berry in the 300 hurdles, and Brady Shadrick in the pole vault.
Belton finished fifth in the girls meet.
Freshman Ayanna Jones won the long jump and triple jump, and finished third in the 200 for the Lady Tigers. She tallied 28 points to lead Belton in scoring for the third consecutive meet.
Sela Anderson won the 100 hurdles, and Campbell Burnett won the shot put with a personal-best toss of 36-11 to win by more than 3 feet.
