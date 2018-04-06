Ellison ran away with the championship.
After producing just four top-four finishes during the opening day of the District 8-6A meet, the Eagles returned to Leo Buckley Stadium on Thursday and dominated on the track en route to easily capturing the team title.
Entering the day with only one gold-medal showing, Ellison emerged from the competition with district championships in nine events, resulting in a 145-point performance. Second-place Shoemaker finished 82 points back with 63.
Belton (61), Harker Heights (57), Waco Midway (56), Killeen (28) and Copperas Cove (22) rounded out the standings.
The Eagles won all three relay races in addition to collecting four more top showings on the track.
Amir Paris, Breezion Spiller, Rian Mckinley and Jyaire Shorter teamed up to win the 400-meter relay in 41.74 seconds and completed the 800 relay in 1:27.55.
Then, the Eagles quartet of Jaelon Lemon, Isayah Williams, Malik Pratt and Michael Adams crossed the finish line in 3:20.04 to place first in the 1,600 relay, capping off an impressive day.
Sullivan Sanders (14.36, 110 hurdles), Jacob Houston (39.76, 300 hurdles), Paris (21.72, 200) and Spiller (10.90, 100) also each won individual gold medals for Ellison, while teammate Antares Gillespie had the Eagles’ lone first-place outing in a field event, throwing the shot put 53 feet, 9½ inches.
Ellison finished the day with all but three of the gold medals in track events along with adding three second-place finishes and a pair of third-place showings on the meet’s final day.
Other gold-medal winners for the day included Killeen long jumper Colin Price (23-2¾) and Shoemaker distance runner Jeremias Serrano, who won the 1,600 in 4:36.01.
The Lady Grey Wolves delivered a similar showing.
After receiving just two medals on Wednesday, Shoemaker had two first-place finishes along with a three second- and three third-place outings, propelling the team to the team championship with 93 points.
The Lady Grey Wolves 400-relay team of Grace Parker Kayla Scott, LaTia Wooten and Geordan Blanchard placed first with a time of 48.86, while Taylia Jones replaced Blanchard in the 800 relay, and the team crossed the finish line first in 1:42.86.
Midway placed second with 76 points, edging out third-place Harker Heights (73), while Belton (67), Killeen (59) and Ellison (54) rounded out the top six.
Other gold-medal winners from the day included Copperas Cove high jumper Aidan Chace (5-4), Lady Knights triple jumper Jada Dye (37-7) and distance runner Jasmine Early (5:41.26, 1,600), and the Killeen duo of Amira Lambertis (2:20.27, 800) and Meagan Henderson (12.40, 100).
The top four finishers in each event will compete in the area meet at Waco Midway on April 19.
