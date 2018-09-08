Salado’s Jaci McGregor ran to her second straight cross country title Thursday, finishing the 2-mile course in 12 minutes, 6 seconds to win the 1A-4A girls division of the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational hosted by Waco Midway at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex in Waco.
McGregor led the Lady Eagles to a second-place team finished. Salado scored 82 points and finished seven behind San Saba.
Anna Lesley finished fifth (12:38) for Salado.
Katrina Thoms (12:31) and Tasha Thoms (12:41) finished third and sixth.
Abby Valdez (12:44) placed eighth for Lampasas. Taylor Moore (12:50) was 12th.
Copperas Cove’s Madisen Honea was the top local finisher in the 3-mile 5A-6A girls race. She was third in (18:58).
Ellison’s Alina Simon (19:54) was eighth.
Belton had three in the top 14: Sela Anderson (ninth, 20:03), Abigail Carlile (13th, 20:29) and Michaela Decker (20:32). The Lady Tigers were a distant runner-up to meet champ Austin Westlake.
