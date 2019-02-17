Belton senior Denver Holman was voted first-team kick returner on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A All-State football team released Saturday.
Holman set a school record with four return touchdowns (two punts and two kickoffs). His Tiger teammate Anthony Brown earned honorable mention at wide receiver.
Copperas Cove senior tight end Trevor Troy and Killeen High senior linebacker Chris Ingram also earned honorable mention.
Belton student tied for lead at Texas Girls’ Invitational
Julia Garcia and Hailey Jones are tied for the lead in the 10th annual Texas Girls’ Invitational after both players posted opening-round scores of even-par 72 at Golfcrest Country Club in Pearland on Saturday.
Temple’s Garcia, a senior at Belton High School, got off to a rough start with bogies on No. 2 and No. 3, but settled down with five straight pars and a birdie on the par-4 ninth. She made another bogey on the 13th, but bounced back with a birdie on No. 14 and finished with a birdie on the 356-yard 18th, the fourth hardest hole in the first round.
The 54-hole championship was contested over 36 holes the previous nine years, but the Legends Junior Tour wanted to add a World Amateur Golf Ranking to the event as well as offer another 54-hole event on the schedule.
The second round will start at 8 a.m. today.
SOFTBALL
COPPERAS COVE 13, ATHENS 12: Madalyn Scribner and Jayda Carter each went 3 for 4 as the Lady Dawgs won a slugfest in their finale at the Whitney tournament.
Cove (3-3) returns to District 12-6A play Tuesday when it hosts Killeen at 7 p.m.
Lady Dawgs win five golds in own powerlifting meet
The Copperas Cove girls powerlifting team had five winners as it hosted the Copperas Cove Invitational on Saturday.
The five wins powered the Lady Dawgs to a first-place team finish.
Alyssa Marmolejo lifted 465 pounds to win the 97-pound division. Other winners were Alyssa Wright (710 in 123 division), Maddie Sheumaker (775 in 148), Alexxis Smith (715 in 220) and Alyssa Arnold (1,225 in 259-plus).
The Lady Dawgs had four runners-up: Athena Aviles (350 in 97), Emily Cason (515 in 105), Jiya Edwards (775 in 148) and Alisha Donnatien (745 in 198).
The Copperas Cove boys placed third, led by winners Tyler Morrow and Aaron Shanahan.
Morrow lifted 790 pounds to top the 114-pound field. Shanahan had 1,635 in the super heavyweight division.
Zac Hoyle (1,315 total) was third in the 242 division.
