When Ellison wrestler Isiah Brown beat undefeated defending state champ Sean DelMonte of Rockwall last weekend for the regional championship, it was considered a huge upset.
When Brown did it again Saturday at Cypress' Berry Center, he became the new Class 6A 220-pound state champion.
Brown, who took a decision over DelMonte at the regional meet, capped his senior season with a championship when DelMonte (52-2) was injured 5 minutes and 52 seconds into the match and couldn't continue.
Brown finished his season at 35-1.
Brown pinned his first two opponents at the state meet before taking a 5-2 decision against Friendswood Clear Brook's Jacob Ackerman in the semifinals.
Tiger baseballers top Leander 8-2
Dylan Blomquist was 3 for 4, Jonathan Montgomery doubled twice and drive in a pair of runs and the Belton baseball team beat Leander 8-2 on Saturday in the Round Rock Hardball Classic.
Blomquist had a double, scored twice and drove in a run. Montgomery also scored twice. Preston Rozner (two RBIs) and Logan Riggins (run, RBI) also had two hits for Belton.
Ethan Wells went four innings for the win, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out four.
The Tigers return to District 12-6A play on Tuesday at home against Harker Heights.
Lady Tigers split pair of games Friday in Round Rock tourney
The Belton softball team split a pair of games Friday in the Round Rock tournament, winning 13-5 against Mansfield and losing 7-1 against Round Rock.
Paige Nunes led Belton’s 16-hit attack against Mansfield, going 4 for 4 with a double, triple, three runs and three RBIs. Bethany Sherwood and Maddison Parker each homered and drove in three runs.
Mansfield scored five runs in the bottom of the third to pull within 8-5, but the Lady Tigers added two in the fourth and three more in the fifth in the 5½-inning contest.
Madison Cotton earned the win in the circle for Belton.
Sherwood, Miranda Davila, Caleigh Robinson and Madison Sniggs each had two hits for the Lady Tigers.
Round Rock scored three unearned runs in their win.
Ward had two of Belton’s six hits and scored the Lady Tigers’ lone run.
On Saturday, Belton lost 2-0 to Austin High. Avery Drake and Ward each doubled and had two hits, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t push a run across.
Austin was outhit 7-3, but had a home run and double.
SOFTBALL
Academy ISD Tournament
- Georgetown East View 10, Florence 0, 4 innings
Marble Falls Classic
- Canyon Lake 19, Copperas Cove 4
- Lampasas 9, Marble Falls 5
- Lampasas 12, SA Churchill 0, 5 innings
- Marble Falls 7, Copperas Cove 5, 6 innings
Round Rock tournament
- Austin High 2, Belton 0
Whitney tournament
- Gatesville 13, Mexia 5
- Grandview 10, Gatesville 0
BASEBALL
- Denton Ryan 7, Harker Heights 5
- Harker Heights 4, Argyle Liberty Christian 2
Marble Falls tournament
- Boerne 11, Lampasas 1
- Houston Second Baptist 10, Lampasas 8
Round Rock Hardball Classic
- Belton 8, Leander 2
Waco ISD Tournament
- Cleburne 7, Salado 5
- Salado 15, Beaumont Central 6
