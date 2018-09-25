The race is on.
With the first half of the District 12-6A schedule complete, teams begin the mad dash toward the conclusion of the regular season tonight.
Based on the first eight matches, it appears three teams are in contention for the ultimate prize — a district championship.
Waco Midway sits atop the standings with an unblemished record, including a road upset of then-No. 5 Copperas Cove, while the No. 14 Lady Bulldawgs sit half a game back at 7-1.
With its only losses coming to the Pantherettes and Copperas Cove, Ellison (6-2) also resides in the district’s upper echelon with hopes of making a move in the upcoming weeks.
With fate in its hands, Midway merely needs to win out in order to secure the district title, making its rematch with the Bulldawgs critical. The teams play in Waco on Oct. 12.
The Lady Eagles will receive an opportunity to climb the standings Friday, hosting Copperas Cove, and will close their district schedule with a home match against the Pantherettes.
While it appears to be a three-team battle for the district championship, the remaining teams have a lot to play for.
Belton (5-3) enters tonight in fourth place but holding on to the district’s final playoff berth could prove difficult.
Temple (4-4), Shoemaker (3-5) and Harker Heights (2-6) are each within striking distance of the Lady Tigers, making it imperative each team wins against each other.
The Lady Grey Wolves host the Lady Knights tonight, and they close the regular-season schedule at Temple. The Tem-Cats travel to Harker Heights on Oct. 16.
Despite trailing the pack, Killeen (1-7) and Waco (0-8) can potentially climb back into the postseason race with a strong second-half showing, and either could receive a jump-start tonight as they play against each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.