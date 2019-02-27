Shoemaker senior forward and Houston-signee J’Wan Roberts was named MVP by league coaches of the recently released 12-6A All-District Boys Basketball Team.
Roberts led the Grey Wolves to the district championship with a 15-1 record and scored 30 points in the bi-district round against Rockwall-Heath. Shoemaker head coach Brandon Gilbert was the coach of the year.
Grey Wolves seniors Jalen Childs and Ta’veon Sevaaetasi received first-team honors. Shoemaker senior Romeo Postell was placed on the second team.
Ellison junior Shamir Bouges was named offensive player of the year. The top defensive honor was shared between Waco senior Dale Smith and Temple junior Quinton Johnston.
The Eagles also had two first-team selections in seniors Chandler Sutton and Amir Davis, and teammates Trendon Stewart, a sophomore, and junior Nehemiah Nuckolls landed on the second team.
Belton freshman T.J. Johnson was named newcomer of the year, and teammate Kayden Downs accounted for Belton’s only other honor with with a second-team selection.
Midway had two first-team selections in senior Diego Gonzalez and junior Godsgift Ezedinma.
Harker Heights (senior Jairus Cherry), Killeen (senior Cortez Ivie), Waco (senior Jimmy Veal) and Copperas Cove (senior Quinton Ford) each had one player on the first team.
12-6A ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
MVP: J’Wan Roberts, sr., Shoemaker.
Offensive Player of the Year: Shamir Bouges, jr., Ellison.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Dale Smith, sr., Waco and Quinton Johnston, jr., Temple.
Newcomer of the Year: T.J. Johnson, fr., Belton.
Coach of the Year: Brandon Gilbert, Shoemaker.
FIRST TEAM
Jimmy Veal, sr., Waco; Jairus Cherry, sr., Harker Heights; Cortez Ivie, sr., Killeen; Diego Gonzalez, sr., Waco Midway; Godsgift Ezedinma, jr., Waco Midway; Quinton Ford, sr., Copperas Cove; Ta’veon Sevaaetasi, sr., Shoemaker; Jalen Childs, sr., Shoemaker; Chandler Sutton, sr., Ellison; Amir Davis, sr., Ellison.
SECOND TEAM
Anthony Scott, jr., Waco Midway; Jackson Taylor, sr., Killeen; Mike House, jr., Killeen; Trenfon Stewart, soph., Ellison; Nehemiah Nuckolls, jr., Ellison; Tyrese Taylor, sr., Copperas Cove; Jordan Fuller, jr., Waco; Romeo Postell, sr., Shoemaker; Kayden Downs, soph., Belton; Jalen Flowers, sr., Harker Heights; Levi Whiddon, sr., Waco Midway.
HONORABLE MENTION
Mario Lockett, sr., Belton; Tim Coaster, sr., Waco; Kenny Bell, sr., Waco; Remond O’Neal, soph., Waco; Terrence Mckenzie, sr., Killeen; Xavier Reyes, jr., Killeen; Devante Garrett, sr., Killeen; Abiola Oladipo, soph., Killeen; Andre Torrens Figuerroa, sr., Killeen; Jalen Ellis, sr., Killeen; Gage Smith, sr., Temple; Jaiden Pate, jr., Temple; Elcid Smith, jr., Temple; Nasir Kirk, jr., Shoemaker; Cameron Starling, sr., Shoemaker; Ryan Chamerlin, sr., Harker Heights; Matthias Nero, sr., Harker Heights; Kielan Smith, sr., Harker Heights; Isaiah Sobers, jr., Copperas Cove; Damon Hewing, sr., Copperas Cove; Maurice Toney, sr., Copperas Cove; Ahmad Pierce, sr., Copperas Cove; Jerome Gaillard, jr., Copperas Cove; Jayce Wright, sr., Ellison; Khalil Grant, sr., Ellison; Michael Jefferson, jr., Waco Midway.
