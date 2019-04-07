District champion Belton took multiple honors on the 12-6A All-District girls soccer team, including Oscar Bersoza being named Coach of the Year.
Three Lady Tigers took superlatives. Senior Taylor Gurnett was named offensive player of the year, while senior Harlie Wiley was named defensive player of the year. Sophomore Kirsten Bush shared newcomer of the year honors with Temple freshman Emily Diaz.
Ellison senior Hayley Kelley was the only other area school player to receive a superlative, taking home the goalkeeper of the year honor.
The remaining district superlatives went to Waco Midway, with junior Samantha Brown being named MVP and junior Kristy Castelan earning midfielder of the year.
Belton and Temple led the district with five first-team selections each— Rachel Ramm, Izzy Rhoads, Abby Cargile, Rachel Mahan and Yuli Cruz for the Lady Tigers; and for the Tem-Cats, Emily Diaz, Alisha Nesbitt, Desteny Pegues, Malina Patel and Kaitlynn Goode.
The Lady Tigers also led the district in second-team selections.
Ellison had three first-team selections in Keegan Stewart, Daniela Barrantes and Kelley.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights had a pair of first-team selections.Kaijah Lamkin and Haven Stevenson for the Lady Dawgs, and Grace Wallace and Brooke Frierson for the Lady Knights.
Killeen (Abigail Brown) and Shoemaker (Kimberly Liker) had one first-team selection.
ALL-DISTRICT 12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
- MVP—Samantha Brown, Midway
- OFFENSIVE MVP—Taylor Gurnett, Belton
- DEFENSIVE MVP—Harlie Wiley, Belton
- GOALKEEPER MVP—Hayley Kelley, Ellison
- MIDFIELDER MVP—Kristy Castelan, Midway
- CO-NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR—Kirsten Bush, Belton; Emily Diaz, Temple
- COACH OF THE YEAR—Oscar Bersoza, Belton
SELECTIONS FROM LOCAL SCHOOLS
FIRST TEAM
- Belton: Rachel Ramm, Izzy Rhoads, Abby Cargile, Rachel Mahan, Yuli Cruz.
- Copperas Cove: Kaijah Lamkin, Haven Stevenson.
- Ellison: Keegan Stewart, Daniela Barrantes, Hayley Kelley.
- Harker Heights: Grace Wallace, Brooke Frierson.
- Killeen: Abigail Brown.
- Shoemaker: Kimberly Liker.
SECOND TEAM
- Belton: Kirsten Bush, Sophie Elliott, Maddie Harris, Madison Farwell, Gracie Green.
- Copperas Cove: Alexis Honts, Savannah Brown.
- Ellison: Crystal Rodriguez, Mercedes Price, Emily Lopez.
- Harker Heights: Raquel Hatton, Madelyn Garrison.
- Killeen: Alison Howe.
- Shoemaker: Dekiah Parson.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Belton: Abby Davis, Morgan Magana, Bayley Cox.
- Copperas Cove: Adora Lumpkin, Tori Olsen, Emily Cason.
- Ellison: Tiger Lilly Dickey, Britney Guerrero, Tyla Thompson.
- Harker Heights: Carter Reaves, Kayla Donovan, Riley Perry.
- Killeen: Alyssa Cabading, Brianna Lemonier, Laniya Grayson.
- Shoemaker: Ariana Laboy, Ashley Montufar, Yazmina Coker.
