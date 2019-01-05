Ethan Buchanan scored the lone goal with 17:52 remaining and the Ellison boys soccer team held on to beat Hutto 1-0 for their first win of the season Saturday in the Governor’s Cup in Georgetown.
Josue Colon assisted on the goal for Ellison (1-2).
Buchanan is No. 4 on the Ellison all-time scoring list with 24 career goals. He is one goal behind No. 3 Joel Aoki, a 1988 graduate.
The all-time mark is 30, which Buchanan, a junior, should easily smash.
Buchanan scored all five of Ellison’s goals in the showcase event. He had two in a 5-2 loss to Kingwood Park on Thursday, and two more in a 7-2 loss to Cedar Park Vista Ridge on Friday.
The Eagles return to action Friday for a tournament in Keller.
Elsewhere in the tournament, Belton capped a 3-0 season start with a 4-0 win over Leander Rouse.
Noe Martinez, Edgar Soto, Cade Wenberg and Camryn Gilmore scored for the Tigers. Garret Smith earned the shutout in goal.
Badgers go 1-2 in long day at Gonzales
Boys soccer season at Lampasas got off to a bad start before the Badgers even took the field Friday for their season opener at the Gonzales tournament.
The team's bus broke down on the way to the event, and the Badgers' late arrival led to schedule changes that left the team starting three matches in a seven-hour period.
The Badgers won their opening match 3-1 over Pleasanton before wearing down as the day went on in losses to Bandera (2-1) and Floresville (1-0).
Israel Cervantes scored the game-winning goal against Pleasanton, breaking a 1-1 tie with 8 minutes remaining. Scooter Cook sealed the victory with a 30-yard rocket that caromed off the post and into the goal.
After a scoreless first half, Eyan Skiles gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead, assisted by Cruz Lucio, who had two assists in the match.
Bandera scored with two minutes remaining to beat Lampasas in the next match.
The Badgers had tied it at 1-1 on Jonathan Gutheridge's penalty kick.
Lampasas lost seven players to cramps in their evening finale and failed to score against Floresville.
The Badgers host Shoemaker on Tuesday night at 8, and Austin High on Friday night at 8.
SATURDAY’S BOYS SOCCER
Georgetown Governor’s Cup
- Belton 4, Leander Rouse 0
- Ellison 1, Hutto 0
- Salado 2, Silsbee 1
Temple Kickoff Showcase
- Bryan 3, Copperas Cove 0
- Houston St. Thomas 2, Harker Heights 0
- Smithson Valley 3, Shoemaker 2
