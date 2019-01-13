Nobody in an Ellison boys soccer jersey has ever scored more goals than Ethan Buchanan. And he's barely halfway through his high school career.
The Eagles junior capped a seven-goal weekend with a hat trick Saturday that helped Ellison win the Rex King Memorial Cup hosted by Keller Timber Creek High School.
Buchanan completed the hat trick with his 31st Ellison goal, moving one ahead of the old standard set more than 20 years ago by 1998 graduate Dennis Reilly.
Buchanan netted the hat trick in a 4-4 draw against Waxahachie Life in the Eagles' tourney finale. Though the Eagles didn't win, their 2-0-1 record earned them a tourney-best seven points and the championship.
Maurice Williams also scored for Ellison (3-2-1).
Earlier in the day, Buchanan scored twice in a 3-1 win over Fort Worth Chisholm Trail. Yefferson Garcia scored the other goal for the Eagles.
The Eagles led all the way after Buchanan scored five minutes in, assisted by Garcia.
The Rangers didn't score until there were nine minutes remaining. They had a great chance to tie it at 2, but Ellison keeper Frank Evans stopped a penalty kick.
Buchanan has 12 goals on the season.
The Eagles begin District 12-6A play Tuesday at home against Waco. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
BELTON GIRLS 1, HIGHLAND PARK 0: Rachel Ramm scored in the 78th minute and the Lady Tigers won their finale at the Round Rock Mav/Raider Invitational.
Belton opens 12-6A play Tuesday in Copperas Cove.
SATURDAY’S BOYS SOCCER
Dallas Jesuit tournament
- Belton 0, Dallas Skyline 0 (Belton wins 6-5 on PKs)
Dripping Springs tournament
- Marble Falls 4, Salado 0
Keller Central tournament
- Keller 2, Harker Heights 0
Keller Timber Creek tournament
- Ellison 3, FW Chisholm Trail 1
- Ellison 4, Waxahachie Life 4, tie
SATURDAY’S GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan Brazos Valley Cup
- Bryan 2, Harker Heights 0
RR Mav/Raider Invitational
- Belton 1, Highland Park 0
San Marcos Lady Rattler Roundup
- Magnolia 2, Copperas Cove 0
