Copperas Cove delivered a run-rule victory in its home opener Wednesday. Then, the Lady Bulldawgs took their hot-hitting bats on the road.
Less than a day after defeating Killeen 16-2 in five innings, Copperas Cove began play at the Marble Falls tournament with a 10-1 win against Lampasas.
With the victory, the Lady Bulldawgs improved to 5-3.
The Lady Badgers rebounded from the loss by beating Fischer Canyon Lake 9-4 to even their tournament record.
Lampasas resumes play today at 8 a.m., when it faces Sharyland Pioneer.
Copperas Cove also played San Antonio Churchill, but a score was not available.
GATESVILLE GOES 1-1 IN POOL PLAY: At Whitney, the Hornets suffered a 7-2 loss to Blooming Grove to begin play at the three-day Whitney Invitational before bouncing back to defeat Moody 10-6.
Gatesville (2-7) concludes pool play tonight with a game against Crawford at 8 p.m.
BELTON SPLITS TO OPEN TOURNAMENT: At Round Rock, on the heels of a 11-0 shutout against District 12-6A foe Harker Heights on Wednesday, the Lady Tigers opened play at the Round Rock ISD Tournament, where they split their two games Thursday.
Caleigh Robinson hit a solo home run, and teammates Paige Nunes and Bethany Sherwood added RBIs to help Belton defeat Austin Bowie 3-1 in its first contest.
The Lady Tigers could not maintain the momentum, though.
New Braunfels Canyon recorded nine unanswered runs to start the game, and Belton could not recover, losing 11-10 in five innings despite an eight-run outburst in the fourth inning.
Madison Ward went 2 for 2 with three RBIs in the loss, and teammate Avery Drake was 2 for 2 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI.
Belton (7-3) returns to the field today at 1 p.m. against Round Rock before playing Mansfield at 3 p.m.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
