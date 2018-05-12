State Track Meet
4A-Girls Pole Vault
Gatesville Jordan Morse So. -- 4th, 11 feet, 0 inches
6A-Boys Discus
Ellison Aubrey Kelly Sr. -- 4th, 182 feet, 6 inches
4A-Boys Pole Vault
Lampasas Ryan Fesler Sr. -- 4th, 15 feet, 0 inches
2:05 p.m. 4A-Boys 300 Hurdles
Lampasas Cameron Everts So.
3:05 p.m. 4A-Girls 1,600 Relay
Salado Taylor Rich So.
Elizabeth Ford So.
Regina Deen Jr.
Samantha Vargas So.
Jaci McGregor Fr.
Holly Wright Fr.
4A-Boys 1,600 Relay
Lampasas Thomas Cavalieri Jr.
Luke Palacios Jr.
Ace Whitehead Fr.
Cameron Everts So.
Brady Carroll Jr.
Lander Chisholm So.
5:30 p.m. 6A-Boys Shot Put
Ellison Antares Gillespie Sr.
5:45 p.m. 6A-Boys 110 Hurdles
Ellison Sullivan Sanders Sr.
6:00 p.m. 6A-Boys Triple Jump
Killeen Devonte Cochran Sr.
7:00 p.m. 6A-Girls Discus
Belton Kaylee Hausam Jr.
8:25 p.m. 6A-Boys 1,600 Relay
Harker Heights Adrese Atkins Sr.
Shamel Allwood Jr.
Jalen Flowers Jr.
Caleb Brandon Jr.
A.J. Pemberton Sr.
D’Mitri Frazier Jr.
