8-6A Track Meet

Ellison’s Jyaire Shorter sprints with the baton from teammate Rian McKinley, who is cheering for him on the anchor leg of the 400-meter relay Thursday during the District 8-6A Meet at Leo Buckley Stadium. Ellison won the race and the boys championship.

 Andy Zavoina | Herald

State Track Meet

4A-Girls Pole Vault

Gatesville       Jordan Morse              So. -- 4th, 11 feet, 0 inches

 

6A-Boys Discus

Ellison          Aubrey Kelly              Sr. -- 4th, 182 feet, 6 inches   

 

4A-Boys Pole Vault

Lampasas       Ryan Fesler                Sr. -- 4th, 15 feet, 0 inches   

 

2:05 p.m.      4A-Boys 300 Hurdles

Lampasas       Cameron Everts           So.   

 

3:05 p.m.      4A-Girls 1,600 Relay

Salado           Taylor Rich                So.   

                            Elizabeth Ford So.

                          Regina Deen               Jr.

                          Samantha Vargas         So.

                          Jaci McGregor             Fr.

                          Holly Wright              Fr.

 

4A-Boys 1,600 Relay

Lampasas       Thomas Cavalieri               Jr.

                           Luke Palacios             Jr.

                           Ace Whitehead Fr.

                         Cameron Everts           So.

                          Brady Carroll              Jr.

                          Lander Chisholm         So.

 

5:30 p.m.      6A-Boys Shot Put

Ellison          Antares Gillespie         Sr.   

 

5:45 p.m.      6A-Boys 110 Hurdles

Ellison          Sullivan Sanders         Sr.   

 

6:00 p.m.      6A-Boys Triple Jump

Killeen          Devonte Cochran         Sr.   

 

7:00 p.m.      6A-Girls Discus

Belton           Kaylee Hausam           Jr.    

       

8:25 p.m.      6A-Boys 1,600 Relay

Harker Heights         Adrese Atkins             Sr.  

                   Shamel Allwood         Jr.

                          Jalen Flowers              Jr.

                  Caleb Brandon            Jr.

                   A.J. Pemberton           Sr.

                  D’Mitri Frazier           Jr.

 

